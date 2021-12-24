«Hamilton will not race in 2022 and will leave F1. He is too disappointed »- Corriere.it

Hamilton will retire and will not race in 2022. The bomb comes from Bernie Ecclestone, who gave an interview to the Swiss newspaper Blick in which he talked about the future of the 36-year-old Mercedes driver freshly defeated by Verstappen in the fight for the 2021 F1 World Championship. The disappointment of Abu Dhabi was too big and I understand it – continued the 91-year-old former head of the Circus – Now, having reached Michael Schumacher at seven titles, for him the perfect time to realize his dream of becoming an entrepreneur in the world of fashion.

Ecclestone’s words add to Hamilton’s silence on social media and his removal from the media spotlight: elements that someone begins to consider not as symptoms of a difficult moment but as clues for drastic future choices. Verstappen, however, said he does not believe in Hamilton’s retirement, and Ecclestone interprets the exit almost as a hope for the Dutchman: I understand that. With Hamilton, success counts twice. And I say that Max currently the best driver. Ecclestone – who was keen to clarify that his is just an opinion – concluded by observing that Hamilton only has to lose in 2022, he has an ambitious companion like George Russell, and then it is necessary to see who will have the best car with the new ones. regulations. And let’s not forget about Max Verstappen … A couple of days ago I spoke to his father. I quickly realized he didn’t want to discuss his son’s future, so we just talked about business.