Hamilton wins ahead of Verstappen. Ferrari 7th and 8th

Lewis Hamilton dominates and wins the Qatar Grand Prix on the track of Losail, third to last appointment of 2021 F1 World Championship, in 1: 24: 28.471. The Briton commands a wonderful race from start to finish, in which, however, he has practically never suffered anything from his opponents. Second consecutive victory after the one seven days ago in Brazil and success number 102 career .. According to an amazing Max Verstappen which does everything in the first 4 laps. Having started seventh, he finds himself second after a very short time but not having any to go hunting for Hamilton he is content to take the additional point guaranteed by the fastest lap of the race. Third place an amazing, legendary, monumental Fernando Alonso in Alpine, MVP of the day. The Iberian leads a masterful race, traveling an average of one second per lap higher than his teammate Or with which, however, closes fifth. Alonso it also takes a record for the F1, returning to the podium after 7 years. Never before had any rider spent so much time between podiums.

L‘Alpine so it earns a lot of points on theAlphaTauri from a worldwide Constructors point of view. Anonymous competition of Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz seventh and Charles Leclerc eighth, however, ahead of both McLaren.

F1, Qatar GP: the Top 10

Behind the trio Hamilton-Verstappen-Alonso the other is placed Red Bull from Sergio Perez with over a minute of posting from Hamilton and 3 seconds from Alonso. Fifth the other Alpine, the one of Or with, demonstrating the excellent progress of Alpine in this second part of the season. Lance Stroll in Aston Martin comes to seven tenths from Or with and ranks sixth.

Seventh and eighth the result of the two Ferrari. Carlos Sainz the first of the two cars in Red, which precedes the box mate by 1 and 3 seconds Charles Leclerc. They close the top-10 there McLaren from Lando Norris and theAston Martin from Seb Vettel.

F1, Qatar GP, all the others

The race was characterized in the final by the extreme wear of the front left. In fact, we saw several punctures in the front when the tire was around the 25th lap. It happened to Valtteri Bottas, even though his stint lasted more than 30 laps. Withdrawn likewise too Latifi, while Tsunoda he managed to return to the pits and finish thirteenth. To precede itAlphaTauri from Gasly which does not repeat the exploits of the Brazil and the other McLaren from Ricciardo.

The two Alfa Romeo from Kimi Raikkonen and of Giovinazzi fourteenth to fifteenth, then Mick Schumacher in Haas, Russell in Williams which confirms the big decline of the single-seater, and last again the Russian Mazepin.

F1, Qatar GP, the order of arrival, the manufacturers and drivers standings

1. 44 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1: 24: 28.471

2 33 M. Verstappen Red Bull + 24 ″ 743

3 14 F. Alonso Alpine + 59 ″ 457

4 11 S. Perez Red Bull + 62 ″ 306

5 31 E. Ocon Alpine + 80 ″ 570

6 18 L. Stroll Aston Martin + 81 ″ 274

7 55 C. Sainz Ferrari + 81 ″ 911

8 16 C. Leclerc Ferrari + 83 ″ 126

9 4 L. Norris McLaren + 1 lap

10 5 S. Vettel Aston Martin + 1 lap

11 10 P. Gasly AlphaTauri + 1 turn

12 3 D. Ricciardo McLaren + 1 lap

13 22 Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri + 1 lap

14 7 K. Raikkonen Alfa Romeo + 1 lap

15 99 A. Giovinazi Alfa Romeo + 1 lap

16 47 M. Schumacher Haas + 1 lap

17 63 G. Russell Williams + 2 laps

18 9 N. Mazepin Haas + 2 laps

19 6 N. Latifi Williams Retired

20 77 V. Bottas Mercedes Retired

World constructors

1 Mercedes 546.5

2 Red Bull 541.5

3 Ferrari 297.5

4 McLaren 258

5 Alpine 137

6 AlphaTauri 112

7 Aston Martin 77

8 Williams 23

9 Alfa Romeo 11

10 Haas 0

Drivers’ World Championship

1. Max Verstappen 351.5

2. Lewis Hamilton 343.5

3. Valtteri Bottas 203

4. Sergio Perez 190

5. Lando Norris 153

6. Charles Leclerc 152

7. Carlos Sainz 145.5

8.Daniel Ricciardo 105

9. Pierre Gasly 92

10. Fernando Alonso 77

11. Esteban Ocon 60

12. Sebastian Vettel 43

13. Lance Stroll 34

14. Yuki Tsunoda 20

15. George Russell 16

16. Kimi Raikkonen 10

17. Nicholas Latifi 7

18. Antonio Giovinazzi 1

19. Nikita Mazepin

20. Mick Schumacher

