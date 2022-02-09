Hamilton’s return is completed: today he will be in Brackley – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

After the controversial epilogue of the 2021 Formula 1 championship, Lewis Hamiltondescribed “Disappointed and disillusioned” from his team principal Toto Wolff, he took a period of media isolation, to try to digest what happened under the artificial lights of Abu Dhabi. The seven-time Mercedes world champion did not in fact make any statements after the race, nor did he appear at the Federation’s awards gala, and raised speculations about his possible retirement from sporting activity, suggested by Wolff himself in the interviews granted last December. But no precise reference has ever arrived on the matter, just as the discussions on a possible replacement in reality never arose, as Hamilton was under contract with the Silver Arrows until the end of the 2023 season.

With the approach of the new championship, and the presentation of his W13 scheduled for February 18th, the mists about the return of the Stevenage champion soon cleared and on February 5th a photo of him on the Grand Canyon, accompanied by the phrase: “I’ve been away. Now I’m back “, has erased all doubts about its presence in 2022. Finally, from the British press, and more precisely since The Sun, the rumor has come that today will be the first day of work of the new year of Lewis Hamilton, expected at the Mercedes factory in Brackley to become familiar with the 2022 project of the Anglo-German car, as already done by his new teammate George Russell on Monday.