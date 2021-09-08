Hammond Groove and Lounge Beat meet at Mura Festival

Friday 10th September the Hammond Groove and the Lounge Beat for the first time will merge together to give life to an unprecedented lounge night right on the stage of Mura Festival in the company of Sam Paglia Trio And Kikko Montefiori, saxophonist of the acrobatic duo Montefiori Cocktail.

On stage, in addition to Sam, on the Hammond organ and synthesizer, and Kikko on the saxophone, Peppe Conte on guitar and Alessandro Orefice on drums will play.

Special appointment at the 2nd edition of the Mura Festival, conceived and promoted by the Municipality of Verona, in the districts of San Zeno, Veronetta, Borgo Trento and Torricelle, in the context of the magistral walls, a UNESCO heritage site with Relive-I love the Walls: from 6 to 12 September, a week to relive the Walls with a view to sustainability with events for all tastes. Exceptional guests of the evening of Friday 10 September at 9 pm Sam Paglia Trio and Kikko Montefiori.

Between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s, the new Cocktail Generation fed exclusively on reissues of easy listening records from the 1950s / 60s, Italian soundtracks (Trovajoli, Piccioni, Umiliani, Ferrio, Bacalov) and electronics. The new Italian proposals in the field of genre music were few but very attractive and also exportable: Montefiori Cocktail and Sam Paglia proposed their first albums mixing soul, jazz, bossanova, electronics and cinematic sounds. After them hundreds of bands that were tired of playing rock or pop sprouted like mushrooms. It was a short but intense revolution and in some ways it is still underway. Sam and Kikko, friends for many years despite the Bartali / Coppi style competition, are the demonstration that music unites and remains indelible over time, despite the many years that have passed since that fashionable “boom” that had consecrated them as heroes of intriguing and well-rounded music. packaged, although underestimated by the radio (except for Ultrasuoni Cocktail by Radio Due, a program hosted by Francesco Adinolfi) and mistreated by critics.

Federico Montefiori, aka Kikko he is the son of the musician Germano Montefiori. He studied the clarinet and graduated as a private practitioner at the Conservatory of Cesena. He attended the DAMS but without finishing it (as usual) and in the meantime he began to play first in his father’s orchestra, then in other orchestras also experimenting with the “fixed” cruise.

In ’91 he began playing for a long time with Bluesmobile, then with Ladri Di Biciclette, Good Fellas and in ’96, he began collaborating with his brother / twin in Montefiori Cocktail, while since 2001 he has been producing music with his solo project Monsieur Blumenberg.

Sam Paglia, born in Romagna in 1971, is a visionary artist who talks about himself through his music, writing and drawing. For several years he worked as a professional draftsman in London and as an animator at Steven Spielberg’s Amblimation studio collaborating on the creation of “Balto”. At the same time he cultivates a passion for music, in particular for jazz and the Hammond organ which over time will become the sound mark of his project “The Sam Paglia Trio“. The line-up, often composed not only by Sam on the organ, by drums and guitar, becomes, at the end of the 90s thanks to two successful records published by the Bolognese Irma Records (B-movie Heroes and Nightclubtropez), an important point of reference of that new Italian and international music scene, called “Cocktail generation”. It is about telling a new sound imaginary that sinks its foundations into the atmospheres of the past: music from soundtracks, soul jazz and easy listening mixed and shaken with more modern rhythms, a pinch of nostalgia and desire to have fun. Sam Paglia quickly becomes a prominent name, his music goes around the world and accompanies commercials and well-known television series (three of his songs in fact appear in the cult series The Sex and the City). In 2021 the Sam Paglia Trio celebrates 25 years of activity, with thousands of dates behind it and a large number of admirers from all over the world. With him they play Peppe Conte on the guitar and Alessandro Orefice to the battery.

Relive-I love the Walls is a review within Mura Festival conceived, directed and curated by Retro shop, a cultural association that has been operating since 2010 in the world of vintage, antiques and retro, promoting and organizing numerous events such as fairs, markets, exhibitions and exhibitions nationwide. The association, since July 2014, manages Verona Antiquaria, the antiques market of San Zeno.

It is an enhancement event, requalification and socio-cultural restitution of the territorial heritage, between history and nature, capable of restoring this wonderful green park to the social dimension and transforming it into a “PLACE” of aggregation, through culture, art, sport, entertainment, training, games, leisure, relaxation, local products and productions. The dominant theme is the love for social, environmental and economic sustainability.