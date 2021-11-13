Hamraoui attacked, the trail of sentimental revenge appears – Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori, correspondent from Paris

The attackers of the PSG player and the French national team would have shouted at her “So you go to bed with married men?”, Before starting to beat her with a bar

The suspicions seem to arise from Aminata Diallo, the footballer of Paris Saint-Germain that on Wednesday she was arrested on suspicion of having her friend Kheira Hamraoui beaten to take her place on the team. The investigations now seem to favor another path, that of a revenge linked to the love life of the victim. Kheira Hamraoui’s attackers would have yelled at her “So you go to bed with married men?” Bois de Boulogne, near Paris.

A few weeks earlier some teammates – Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grâce Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui and Aminata Diallo herself – received anonymous text messages and phone calls from a self-styled married man, who claimed to have had a three-year relationship with Kheira Hamraoui when she was playing for Barcelona (until last season) . In the phone calls the man said he had had his life ruined by the player and promised to take revenge soon. A measure as severe as the arrest of Aminata Diallo, who had offered a ride to her friend Kheira Hamraoui the night their car was blocked by the attackers, was decided because the police favored the hypothesis of sporting rivalry. Investigators were also suspicious of the friendship between Diallo and a convict today in prison in Lyon, who in turn was placed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of being the author of the phone calls, and then released from prison.

But in the cell Aminata Diallo defended herself in a convincing way, the teammates supported her, recalling rather the friendship between her and Hamraoui, who often spent the holidays together. The police now seem to believe Diallo and rather focus on a personal matter related to the private life of Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo’s lawyer now stresses that the arrest of the player was an abuse, and that it would have been enough to summon her as a witness. “My client lives in an absolutely unfair situation – he said Mourad Battikh to the all news network Bfmtv – and she is hit by a double sentence: the first is that she too suffered this attack, even if she was not injured; the second is that his arrest was infamous, his reputation damaged around the world. Let’s hope a third one will not be added, that is the disqualification from the PSG and from the national team of a player like Aminata Diallo who has worked hard to reach this level in sport and who, I repeat, is totally innocent ». Both Kheira Hamraoui, who is recovering from leg injuries and stitches, and Aminata Diallo, fresh from arrest, did not participate in training on Friday morning and will not play in the important championship match Sunday night in Lyon against the ‘Olympique Lyonnais. The PSG asked the French federation to postpone the match, and after a first refusal it filed an appeal.