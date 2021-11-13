Hamraoui-Diallo, the case that shakes the PSG: new details appear

PARIS (France) – On November 4th, the star of the Psg female Kheira Hamraoui was the victim of a violent attack that did not allow her to be on the field in the match Champions League. The star of the Parisian club and the French national team was hit with a bar and was injured in the hands and feet. A truly horrible episode that is tinged more and more yellow. Aminata Diallo, Hamraoui’s teammate in the club and in the national team, she was the first to be accused, and then arrested, as the instigator of the punitive expedition against her partner. Now the shock episode is enriched with new clues. Diallo he is still in the premises of the Versailles police station, where he spent the night after his arrest. While investigators ransacked his car and apartment, he allegedly denied any involvement in the assault. According to the team, she had already been heard four times during the police detention which was extended for twenty-four hours until Friday morning.