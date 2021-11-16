Hamraoui Psg player attacked, Abidal enters the investigation: he will be questioned- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

Check the name of the former defender of the French national team and Barcelona: the footballer had a sim card in her name. The hypothesis – one of the many on the table – of a sentimental revenge

Check the name of the former French international and sporting director of Barcelona, Eric Abidal, in the story of the beating of the Paris Saint-Germain player, Kheira Hamraoui, last November 4th. Abidal, according to what is learned from sources of the prosecutor’s office, could be questioned in the coming days. Hamraoui allegedly used on her cellphone a sim in the name of Abidal. Former defender of Lyon and Barcelona, ​​then sporting director of the Catalans from 2018 to 2020, Abidal would have known Hamraoui when the player wore the Barcelona shirt, from 2018 until last season.

The hypothesis of a revenge for a love betrayal by characters close to Abidal a track like any other, say sources of the prosecutor’s office. In this regard, it is not excluded that she may also be summoned for questioning Hayet Abidal, wife of the former football player that moved the world in 2012, when he underwent a liver transplant which was indispensable for a tumor. Despite the pessimistic forecasts of returning to competitive activity, he returned to the field with the Barcelona shirt a year later. He then moved to Monaco and ended his career in Greece. To question Abidal and his wife, the French investigating judge in charge of the investigation will have to resort to an international rogatory commission.

At first, due to Hamraoui’s attack, the club and national teammate Aminata Diallo was stopped who, after the team dinner, had accompanied her friend home in the car: the police hypothesized that behind the gesture concealed a sporting rivalry. Investigators were suspicious of the fact that the attackers had not touched Diallo who seemed to have slowed down the car at the time of the attack, and his friendship with a convict, now in prison in Lyon, who had in turn been put in custody because he was suspected of having been the author of a series of phone calls received by teammates. In fact, in the weeks preceding the attack Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grce Geyoro, Sakina Karchaoui and Aminata Diallo herself received anonymous text messages and phone calls from a self-styled married man, who claimed to have had a three-year relationship with Hamraoui when she played for Barcelona (until last season).

But Diallo answered all the police questions alone and confidently, without even wanting to call a lawyer. As the days went by, this lead lost consistency, the girl was released, and the investigators began to walk the path of sentimental revenge. In this new reconstruction the role of Abidal is all to be established.