Hamsik does not go beyond 0-0

Christian football stopped all over the world on Christmas day, but it was played in many countries yesterday. Among the major leagues, Turkey and those of the Emirati countries as well as Saudi Arabia were on the pitch, but competitions were also held in Africa, for example in Burkina Faso or Ghana and Djibouti, and also in Japanese women’s football. Then Israel, Libya, Taiwan, Palestine, Syria. Those under the four most important leagues on the pitch yesterday for Christmas with the results and curiosities collected by Tuttomercatoweb.com.

Saudi Arabia

In the field of non-Catholic nations today, the Saudi Professional League in Arabia staged king matches today. Al-Hilal, the Saudi battleship, came as a surprise: 3-2 at home against Al-Fateh, their first victory after four unsuccessful rounds. It is the second defeat in the league but two in a row for Leonardo Jardim’s men with many well-known faces of European football on the field and on the bench, such as Vietto, Carrillo and Bafetimbi Gomis. In the other two games, 1-1 between Damac and Al Batin and 0-0 between Al Feiha and Abha, in a championship with many games to recover. Damac leads today in the Croatian derby on the bench between Rezic and Horvat but with 26 points like Al-Ittihad who have two games less. Al-Hilal is now -5 from Al-Ittihad and with one more race.

Qatar

On Christmas day, non-Catholic religious nations such as Qatar are on the pitch: Al-Sadd, now for Garcia after Xavi’s departure, confirms his leadership with a clear 3-0 at Al Khor. On the field Santi Cazorla, but André Ayew star with two goals. Among the familiar faces, on the other side of the field was the Greek Fetfatzidis. Stramaccioni and his Al Gharafa made 0-0 against Al Arabi of Marc Muniesa and Gunnarsson, failed to overtake with Al-Gharafa always fourth at -12 from the top and -3 from Al Arabi. In the other match, the third of the day, surprise knockout for Al Duhail second in the standings for 2-1 against Umm-Salal: the former team of Benatia, now with Alderweireld on the field, coached by the former Shakhtar Donetsk, Luis Castro, missed a heavy opportunity to keep up with the leaders.

United Arab Emirates

At Christmas, only non-Christian nations such as the United Arab Emirates are on the pitch. Four games on stage, leaders Al Ain beat Al Nasr 3-1. In the first place on the bench the Ukrainian Rebrov, the Dutch Keizer also relied on the brace of an unleashed Diaby to beat Khofakkan 4-0 with his Al Jazira. More and more last the Emirates Club, 4-2 defeat against Al Urooba, only 0-0 in the fourth match between Ajman and Al Wasl.

Turkey

The positive path of Trabzonspor continues in a surprising Turkish Super Lig where the hierarchies are certainly not the ‘usual’ ones: the Avci team, however, is stopped by Basaksehir for 0-0 in the big match this Christmas, where the non-Christian nations they took the field regularly. Cornelius, Hamsik, Peres and Omur did not manage to overcome the Istanbul battleship led in attack by Okaka but the Trebizond formation still maintains a +10 on Konyaspor which, however, has a race to recover. Third Basaksehir, in fourth place there is another revelation: it is Hatayspor, who today won 1-0 at Giresunspor with a goal from El Kaabi. Running all the other big names, Galatasaray did well anyway, winning 2-0 at home against Antalyaspor with goals from Feghouli and Akturgoglu The 2-0 of Kasimpasa closes the picture, momentarily coming out of last place in the standings against Altay : goals from Donk and Bozok, former viola Eysseric also on the field.