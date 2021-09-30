News

Hamster, the coin loses 40% in one day

Posted on
Wednesday, at the time of publication, Hamster (CRYPTO: HAM) was 40.31% daily in the red at $ 0.0000000000781.

The movements

In the past seven days, HAM has had an extraordinary surge of 724.61%.

In the last 24 hours the coin has lost 42.44% compared to Bitcoin and 42.93% on Ethereum; the return of HAM in the last 90 days is 168.9%.

Why is it moving?

Hamster swooped down on Wednesday evening following a jump the previous day following an exchange of tweets between the CEO of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk and the co-creator of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Billy Markus.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin lead crypto upwards

The recent price increase of HAM seems to have occurred thanks to the popularity of Mr. Goxx, a hamster that selects cryptocurrency trades.

The operations carried out by the rodent have recently outperformed those of the Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) by Warren Buffet and Cathie Wood, fund manager Ark Invest.

The drop in HAM’s prices came despite the announcement of ‘HamsterSwap’, an exchange protocol that according to the project will be launched by the end of June.

