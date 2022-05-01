Hamza beats up Drake, Kendrick Lamar screwed up by Nekfeu loose Bolémvn

Bolémvn lets loose on American rappers

Bolémvn rubbed shoulders with OpenSpace season 3 and gave the French-speaking rappers who, according to him, would compete against the Americans by having very complimentary remarks towards Hamza, Nekfeu, Josman in comparison to artists such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar or Kanye West.

Bolémvn’s declaration in the OpenSpace risks arousing many comments, but in any case the rapper from Bâtiment 7 does not have his tongue in his pocket. Indeed he has the merit of openly expressing what he thinks of other rappers as when he said he was not interested in the return of Sexion D’Assaut. “I’m still pissed off but come on brother, it was before that” he had commented in an interview on the reformation of the Parisian group for a tour throughout France.

This time it is on American rappers that Bolémvn spoke by comparing them to French-speaking rappers with a selection of 6 artists to represent France against the United States. ” I think Hamza he beat Drake” he swings before continuing, ” Josman he beats up Kanye West. Even the rappers themselves they will say that I am a phew “. Josspace tries to temporize it, “You might get in trouble. » but he goes on about a face to face between Nekfeu and Kendrick Lamar, “So Kendrick Lamar is hot, but you have to send him Nekfeu, he will screw it up. ». “I don’t even know who J. Cole is, but I’m going to find a blase that looks like…: Kool Shen will beat him up” he concludes, referring to the member of the NTM group.