Hand luggage, from the end of November the rules change: the news

Bringing hand luggage on board with some airlines now involves changes. Which are the ones that introduce a new policy.

Hand luggage, several companies have changed the rules to refer to in order to travel by plane. With all of them it is allowed to carry on board a backpack, a bag or a trolley that must not necessarily exceed very specific dimensions.

And inside them we can’t put everything we want. Some items are prohibited and must necessarily be left in our suitcases housed in the hold. As for hand luggage, now there is a choice by several companies to opt for important variations.

With EasyJet we are witnessing an update of what was the policy on hand baggage on board their aircraft, already modified previously at the beginning of 2021. Only passengers with Flexi fare were privileged, who could take advantage of the possibility of carrying bags and backpacks of dimensions contained at their workstations without paying any surcharge.

Hand luggage, the news from EasyJet

For all other classes, on the other hand, you had to pay, with the possibility of being able to carry only a small bag to fit in the front seat.

But now EasyJet has extended the service – always paying a minimum price – even at the Standard fare for those who buy tickets from the orange-colored company app.

However, this has caused discussion because, making a comparison, the amount to be paid is higher than what happens with other airlines. Without considering how with some everything is completely free.

Vueling also changes its policy

And there are controversies towards EasyJet also regarding the surcharge (considered too salty, ed) if your bags exceed the maximum limit allowed, which is usually 20 kg.

Read also: Cyclamen, laurel and poinsettia are dangerous: be careful around the house

With Vueling there was a limitation of only one small bag per passenger to be accommodated with you on a flight. Now, however, there is a further concession to a piece of luggage without any weight limit and which must not exceed the maximum dimensions of 40X20X30 cm. And for the Basic class, paying a surcharge, you can also bring an additional trolley weighing up to 10 kg for 55X40X20 cm in size.

You may also be interested in: WhatsApp update, how to hide our logins

You may also be interested in: Crocodile meat, now it is also sold in Italy: and it costs a lot

Vueling also introduces weight bands for hold baggage, with the relative prices that will refer to the following weight values: