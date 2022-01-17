Sports

Handanovic and Musso the best, Barella precious; Uncertain sticks- Corriere.it

Posted on

from Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

The Gasperini brand (rhythm, fierce attention and high pressure) remains despite the absences; Inzaghi brakes after 8 victories in a row and the victory in the Super Cup. But an equal that is worth

The row of eight consecutive games won by Inter stops in Bergamo. The leaders do not go beyond 0-0 with Atalanta, who took the field in a reworked formation due to Covid. These are the report cards of the meeting:

Atalanta

7
Musso


In the heart of the first half he closed with one hand denying the goal to Sanchez. A parathon. But also good in the recovery on the right of Vidal.

6 Djimsiti
Wide to the right in the back four, he risks a mess with his goalkeeper.

6 Demiral
Rough, but effective. Be on good guard.

6, 5 Palomino

Anticipates Sanchez and also the exit of his goalkeeper. As always gritty.

6, 5 Pezzella

He gets up often but never breaks through. But in defense he stands out, anticipating Darmian’s winning shot on the line.

7 Freuler
Great work, many insertions, a great ball for Pasalic.

6, 5 De Roon
Intelligence and strength. D balance to Atalanta.

5 Pessina
Electric and sometimes confusing movements. His first shot towards the goal by Handanovic and also the best opportunity: Handanovic hypnotizes him.

6 Koopmeiners
He tries to take Brozovic’s breath away and supports Muriel’s action.

5 Pasalic
He lights up a little and calls for a penalty.

6 Muriel
He finds the leap almost at the end, sprint and perfect extension: but Handanovic denies him the goal.

6, 5 Gasperini
Despite the absences, the trademark is that: rhythm, fierce attention, high pressure that reaches up to Handanovic’s area, duels in all areas of the pitch.

Inter

7, 5 Handanovic

the save Inter. Providential exit on Pessina and on Muriel’s dry pitch. He also stops Pasalic. Unsurpassed.

6 D’Ambrosio
Immediately a good cross for Sanchez and a perfect closure on Muriel. It wastes an opportunity to the last breath.

6 Skriniar
In the heart of the area he gives the impression that he is not calm even if he does not make serious mistakes.

5 sticks
One hundred in Inter, but an uncertainty about Muriel that could cost him dearly and that induces Inzaghi to replace him.

5 Darmian
Just a moment before going out Pezzella denies him the easiest goal in the world.

6, 5 Stretcher
He engages in a good duel with Freuler and at the ninetieth he gives a wonderful assist to D’Ambrosio.

6 Brozovic
Try to get out of the Bergamo pressing. The results are modest.

5.5 Calhanoglu
Great ball for Sanchez and a perfect veil for Dzeko. Quality with the dropper.

5.5
Perisic

He cannot give continuity to his action.

5.5 Dzeko
Good as a director, much less as a stacker.

6 Sanchez
A lot of movement on the attack front and a right that makes screaming for the goal: but the Chilean had not reckoned with Musso.

6 Inzaghi
Inter stop after 8 victories in a row and one in the Super Cup. But a draw that counts.

January 16, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 23:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.0K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
527
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
410
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
342
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
235
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
221
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
196
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
175
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
171
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
151
News

“I’m Mark Orion and I love you”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top