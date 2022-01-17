Handanovic and Musso the best, Barella precious; Uncertain sticks- Corriere.it

The Gasperini brand (rhythm, fierce attention and high pressure) remains despite the absences; Inzaghi brakes after 8 victories in a row and the victory in the Super Cup. But an equal that is worth
The row of eight consecutive games won by Inter stops in Bergamo. The leaders do not go beyond 0-0 with Atalanta, who took the field in a reworked formation due to Covid. These are the report cards of the meeting:
Atalanta
7
Musso
In the heart of the first half he closed with one hand denying the goal to Sanchez. A parathon. But also good in the recovery on the right of Vidal.
6 Djimsiti
Wide to the right in the back four, he risks a mess with his goalkeeper.
6 Demiral
Rough, but effective. Be on good guard.
6, 5 Palomino
Anticipates Sanchez and also the exit of his goalkeeper. As always gritty.
6, 5 Pezzella
He gets up often but never breaks through. But in defense he stands out, anticipating Darmian’s winning shot on the line.
7 Freuler
Great work, many insertions, a great ball for Pasalic.
6, 5 De Roon
Intelligence and strength. D balance to Atalanta.
5 Pessina
Electric and sometimes confusing movements. His first shot towards the goal by Handanovic and also the best opportunity: Handanovic hypnotizes him.
6 Koopmeiners
He tries to take Brozovic’s breath away and supports Muriel’s action.
5 Pasalic
He lights up a little and calls for a penalty.
6 Muriel
He finds the leap almost at the end, sprint and perfect extension: but Handanovic denies him the goal.
6, 5 Gasperini
Despite the absences, the trademark is that: rhythm, fierce attention, high pressure that reaches up to Handanovic’s area, duels in all areas of the pitch.
Inter
7, 5 Handanovic
the save Inter. Providential exit on Pessina and on Muriel’s dry pitch. He also stops Pasalic. Unsurpassed.
6 D’Ambrosio
Immediately a good cross for Sanchez and a perfect closure on Muriel. It wastes an opportunity to the last breath.
6 Skriniar
In the heart of the area he gives the impression that he is not calm even if he does not make serious mistakes.
5 sticks
One hundred in Inter, but an uncertainty about Muriel that could cost him dearly and that induces Inzaghi to replace him.
5 Darmian
Just a moment before going out Pezzella denies him the easiest goal in the world.
6, 5 Stretcher
He engages in a good duel with Freuler and at the ninetieth he gives a wonderful assist to D’Ambrosio.
6 Brozovic
Try to get out of the Bergamo pressing. The results are modest.
5.5 Calhanoglu
Great ball for Sanchez and a perfect veil for Dzeko. Quality with the dropper.
5.5
Perisic
He cannot give continuity to his action.
5.5 Dzeko
Good as a director, much less as a stacker.
6 Sanchez
A lot of movement on the attack front and a right that makes screaming for the goal: but the Chilean had not reckoned with Musso.
6 Inzaghi
Inter stop after 8 victories in a row and one in the Super Cup. But a draw that counts.
