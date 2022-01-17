Handanovic and Musso the best, Barella precious; Uncertain sticks- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

The Gasperini brand (rhythm, fierce attention and high pressure) remains despite the absences; Inzaghi brakes after 8 victories in a row and the victory in the Super Cup. But an equal that is worth

The row of eight consecutive games won by Inter stops in Bergamo. The leaders do not go beyond 0-0 with Atalanta, who took the field in a reworked formation due to Covid. These are the report cards of the meeting:

Atalanta 7

Musso





In the heart of the first half he closed with one hand denying the goal to Sanchez. A parathon. But also good in the recovery on the right of Vidal.

6 Djimsiti

Wide to the right in the back four, he risks a mess with his goalkeeper.

6 Demiral

Rough, but effective. Be on good guard.

6, 5 Palomino



Anticipates Sanchez and also the exit of his goalkeeper. As always gritty.

6, 5 Pezzella



He gets up often but never breaks through. But in defense he stands out, anticipating Darmian’s winning shot on the line.

7 Freuler

Great work, many insertions, a great ball for Pasalic.

6, 5 De Roon

Intelligence and strength. D balance to Atalanta.

5 Pessina

Electric and sometimes confusing movements. His first shot towards the goal by Handanovic and also the best opportunity: Handanovic hypnotizes him.

6 Koopmeiners

He tries to take Brozovic’s breath away and supports Muriel’s action.

5 Pasalic

He lights up a little and calls for a penalty.

6 Muriel

He finds the leap almost at the end, sprint and perfect extension: but Handanovic denies him the goal.

6, 5 Gasperini

Despite the absences, the trademark is that: rhythm, fierce attention, high pressure that reaches up to Handanovic’s area, duels in all areas of the pitch.

Inter 7, 5 Handanovic



the save Inter. Providential exit on Pessina and on Muriel’s dry pitch. He also stops Pasalic. Unsurpassed.

6 D’Ambrosio

Immediately a good cross for Sanchez and a perfect closure on Muriel. It wastes an opportunity to the last breath.

6 Skriniar

In the heart of the area he gives the impression that he is not calm even if he does not make serious mistakes.

5 sticks

One hundred in Inter, but an uncertainty about Muriel that could cost him dearly and that induces Inzaghi to replace him.

5 Darmian

Just a moment before going out Pezzella denies him the easiest goal in the world.

6, 5 Stretcher

He engages in a good duel with Freuler and at the ninetieth he gives a wonderful assist to D’Ambrosio.

6 Brozovic

Try to get out of the Bergamo pressing. The results are modest.

5.5 Calhanoglu

Great ball for Sanchez and a perfect veil for Dzeko. Quality with the dropper.

5.5

Perisic



He cannot give continuity to his action.

5.5 Dzeko

Good as a director, much less as a stacker.

6 Sanchez

A lot of movement on the attack front and a right that makes screaming for the goal: but the Chilean had not reckoned with Musso.

6 Inzaghi

Inter stop after 8 victories in a row and one in the Super Cup. But a draw that counts.