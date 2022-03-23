Handcrafted heritage meets state-of-the-art technology: how these sports watches managed to unite the best of the past and the future | icon

When it comes to watches, like everything in this life, there are two types: those that mark time with strict precision and those that help us squeeze every minute. Only a firm like TAG Heuer could be able to extract the best of both and merge it in its innovative models. connected: a generation of connected watches that bring your luxurious savoir faire to a new digital ecosystem. Through its elegant spheres, it opens the door to a new dimension in which we can both check the time and play sports or find out about our health. It even offers us the possibility of customizing the case with artistic animations and exchanging the straps, to get a brand new watch every day without giving up an ally for life.

The 45mm Caliber E4 Connected Watch, inspired by its sporting heritage, and the refined 42mm Caliber E4, with a slimmer case and a design that is as elegant as it is versatile, are the new sporty additions to this revolutionary line. Two unique models, totally different from each other, that narrate a chapter of TAG Heuer while defining what the watch of the future is (or should be). The first recreates his idyll with the world of speed, to manufacture a chronograph of classic elegance, unbeatable legibility and infinite digital possibilities. The second pays homage to his origins and the aesthetic lessons of Jack Heuer – that mantra of form and function – through a design with minimalist lines and cutting-edge technology that brings out the best in ourselves. Athletes Naomi Osaka and Sydney McLaughlin are the ambassadors of these new models, capable of changing the world of fashion and sports. Or at least revolutionize them. Because you should never underestimate the power of a watch.

A classic reinvented and connected

The new TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 45mm It is, like all the pieces of the firm, a lesson in history and haute watchmaking. If TAG Heuer’s enthusiasm for racing and speed led it to move timing from the dashboard of the car to an easy-to-see, easy-to-wear wrist piece; we could say that this creation celebrates its occurrence and adds all the latest technology and the advantages of the 2.0 era. The result? A very light and comfortable sports heritage model –an essential quality when looking for an exercise partner–, with details that find a balance between past and future. A resounding ceramic bezel, push buttons with their traditional mechanical touch and a wide crown, to access it by touch, make up the anatomy of this reinvented classic. The door to a digital universe that transcends the classic TIC Tac, to test ourselves and discover more about ourselves.

A true object of desire

The new 42mm TAG Heuer Connected Caliber E4 is one of those pieces made to roll up your sleeves and turn heads. His design maximizes the elegance and minimalist neoclassicism that have always defined the Swiss firm. The case is thinner and more polished, as is the bezel, and the silhouette is more compact, with perfectly integrated steel pushers. A model with refined lines and contained luxury, capable of adapting to any moment: from the office to the gym, from the daily routine to special occasions.

Tag Heuer

A personal trainer on your wrist

The best training is simply the one we manage to carry out. Because sometimes we need help to overcome fatigue or lack of time, these two new Connected watches from TAG Heuer give us a personal trainer that is proof of excuses. Through the TAG Heuer Sports application we can no longer only check our performance in the different disciplines –running, walking, cycling, golf…– now we can also access guided workouts from our wrist to keep fit. The instructions appear on the screen, with animations to do the exercise correctly, and when it ends, a vibration alerts us to move on to the next one.

As TAG Heuer has always been synonymous with challenge and adventure, the new Caliber E4 also incorporate an altimeter that records the altitude of where we are, to monitor sports more precisely during outdoor training. The device works simultaneously with other watch sensors, including the accelerometer, heart rate monitor, compass, and GPS. So that nothing stops us.

A new watch every day

They say that time is always the same for a watch, but no person could say the same. Why then should we condemn ourselves to wearing the same one every day? TAG Heuer proposes us to reinvent its new models with detailed changes. On the one hand, with customizable straps that enhance its most elegant side, such as leather or steel; to others in rubber with acid tones that underline its sporty and informal character. On the other, squeezing the 2.0 possibilities of the Connected universe, with a careful selection of dials that range from mechanical ones, inspired by the rich watchmaking legacy, to original artistic animations such as the futuristic Riverside.

Because the screen of the new Caliber E4 is an open door to infinite possibilities, with information panels on sports news, weather conditions, our personal calendar or well-being. Only from the Wellness sphere can we access graphs of our physical performance, the number of daily steps or the heart rate. TAG Heuer will be increasing the possibilities, with new exclusive Connected dials.

A luxury technology

Since its launch in 2015, TAG Heuer has laid the foundations for a new generation of connected watches, marrying its traditional craftsmanship with luxury technology. The new Caliber E4 anticipate the problems that this type of piece can have. It is already known that the sun is not a good friend of the screens, that is why they have a high-fidelity color reproduction that allows us to check the time and notifications regardless of the light conditions. When it comes to synchronizing data between the watch and the mobile, the firm has incorporated Bluetooth 5.0 technology, to do it twice as fast and regardless of the time. The new 45mm model is even improved with a 30% longer battery, and the 42mm allows you to enjoy a whole day with the Wellness app without running out. Because the new TAG Heuer watches are made to enjoy every minute.