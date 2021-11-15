Hande Ercel Best Global Actress Award 2021, Kerem and Can do not win the male





Hande Ercel, wins the Global Actress of the Year 2021 award

In the night between 14 and 15 November Hande Ercel beats the fierce competition and won the title of best actress of 2021 on a global scale: an important recognition for the Turkish actress protagonist of the TV series Love is in the Air.

Hande Ercel Best Actress, Kerem Bursin and Can Yaman do not win Best Actor

It had been possible to vote for several days on the official channels of Nubia and express the own preferences for the best actor, best actress and many other categories in the competition. Kerem Bursin through its social profiles he invited fans to vote him for the male category and the beautiful Hande for the female one.

Hande managed to win the award beating the competition of: Emily Blunt, Deepika Padukon, Elçin Sangu, Phoebe Dynevor, Bae Suzy, Scarlett Johansson, Park Shin Hye, Hande Erçel, Shen Yue, Michelle Rodriguez, Kim Yoo Jung, Avneet Kaur.

Beyond well-known names of American stars are present real ones Asian stars and it was not easy to win this international award. For the male category both were in contention Can Yaman that Kerem Bursin, but the title went to a famous asian actor: it’s about Xiao Zhan a famous Chinese actor and singer.

Nubia Global Acress of The Year

The prize of Global Actress of the Year he comes awarded by Nubia Magazine and is decided by the public: This category of awards was created to recognize and celebrate the actresses with the best overall performance, impact and public approval during the calendar year.

In contention we find stars of Hollywood, Bollywood, the Turkish film industry, the East Asian film industry and more. The candidates are mainly protagonists of cinema and TV series.

You might also be interested in:

Article by Astre Dei