Handmaids-Tale-Netflix | New season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” has already revealed its premiere date | CHEK

The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” (or “The Handmaid’s Tale”) has already released its release date in Paramount Plus along with new images to promote the continuation of the series. The plot, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, where a dystopian world came to oppress all women; It achieved great fame since its premiere.

The fifth season will pick up after the events of the fourth, looking at the events that occurred after the murder of Commander Waterford at the hands of June (the protagonist, played by Elizabeth Moss). On the other hand, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), in Toronto; she tries to improve her public image after being widowed at the same time that conservative politicians enter Canada again.

The cast includes Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

The official Instagram page of the series was the one who submitted the images in the first place.

The fifth season will start from September 14 in Paramount Plus.

