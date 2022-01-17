These days many of us have perpetually cold hands and feet like two pieces of ice. Those who sleep next to us in the bed know this well, or those who shake our hand, anti Covid 19 regulations permitting.

It must be admitted, however, that having the extremities of the body always very cold is a discomfort, especially for those who experience the problem firsthand. Because of this, in fact, there is the risk of always feeling cold and physically stiff. First of all, therefore, it is important to know that this quick but very effective trick is enough to warm up frozen hands and feet.

In addition to this, it is also important to understand why the extremities of our body are always so cold. Many of us think that it all comes down to seasonal temperatures alone, but in reality this is not the case.

Sometimes this situation can be the signal of another upstream problem, often even dangerous. Yet we would never have thought about it.

Hands and feet that are always cold as icicles could be the alarm bells of these pathologies

Many, faced with the problem of cold hands and feet, justify everything with the obvious and widespread answer that the problem would depend only on “poor circulation”.

This is true, although this is not always the case. In fact, sometimes, as in the case of Raynaud’s disease, poor circulation and episodic narrowing of blood vessels can cause these parts of the body to cool. In addition to this, we remind you that this problem could also depend on thyroid dysfunctions.

In particular, hypothyroidism could be directly linked to this problem, even if there are many thyroid dysfunctions and require medical evaluation.

Parkinson’s disease

Even if it is one of the lesser known symptoms, the cold could even signal Parkinson’s disease. This is why hands and feet that are always cold as icicles could be the alarm bells of these pathologies. But this hypersensitivity to cold can also be caused by malnutrition, or by eating disorders, such as excessive thinness.

A good way to fight the cold

In light of the above, in cases like these it is advisable to always contact your doctor, who will evaluate the situation and will be able to give us the best advice.

In addition to this, however, as the Veronesi Foundation advises, food can also help us to fight the cold. It is therefore advisable to avoid wine and alcoholic beverages, but also excessive diets that would hinder the ability to regulate the body temperature.

The perfect foods against the cold

In general, therefore, it is recommended to eat a little more, raising the daily calorie intake slightly. Above all, those foods low in calories but useful for the body should be consumed.

Among these, we find above all legumes, meat (especially white), yogurt, cereals, crucifers, dried fruit, citrus juices and much more. Also remember that these foods reduce inflammation and would be of great help against bone pain.