Handsome, clever, crafty and elusive: cheers John Krasinski

John Krasinski I imagine him as the classic guy who takes home to meet his parents and you already know with some advance that everything will go smoothly, that there will be no friction or inconvenience, that your mother will like it so much and that at the end of dinner it will. he’ll have a shot with your father on the balcony. John Krasinski seems – indeed, is – the good guy, or rather, big guy (one meter and ninety-one: “John Krasinski height” is in the Google top search, because the years go by, but “height half beauty” never passes) par excellence : nice, reassuring, solid.

Bostonian, born in 1979, his is the typical parable of any wealthy boy – but there are those who would prefer the “privileged” meaning / accusation – from New England: Catholic family, father doctor of Polish origin, mother nurse of Irish descent, studied at Brown, degree in dramaturgy, moved to New York with a dream in mind, acting. He began to gain experience at Conan O’Brien’s court in 2000, as a screenwriter for his own Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and in the meantime rounds off with small parts in commercials, off-Broadway shows, television shows. In 2004, the turning point: he was chosen for the sitcom created by Ricky Gervais broadcast on NBC The Office, a successful remake of the British cult series of the same name, together with Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson and former college friend BJ Novak. His Jim Halpert will go down in history as the intelligent employee who does not apply: lazy, spiteful, a little big kid, a lover of silly jokes against the very lawful and very fussy Dwight, with a teenage crush on the secretary Pam . The Office it aired from 2005 to 2013, winning five Emmys (out of forty-two nominations), a Golden Globe to Steve Carell, two Screen Actors Guild Awards (out of thirteen nominations).

In eight years, Krasinski directs a few episodes debuting with the fifteenth of the sixth season, Saber, with Kathy Bates as an exceptional guest star: directing, more than a hobby, becomes a kind of ball, cultivated hand in hand with acting, demonstrating a certain cunning and foresight. Around the same time – we’re in 2009 – he gets engaged to Emily Blunt, that Emily from Devil wears Prada that he is said to have seen seventy-five times before asking her out. Exaggerated, yes, but very tender. The two got married in Cernobbio, on that branch of Lake Como, the following year: John at the time already had a movie behind him, and not a movie to laugh at. After working with George Clooney on In love, no rules, in fact, decides to take David Foster Wallace’s short story collection – Short interviews with lousy men -, to make a film about it and to produce it as well.

Brief Interviews with Hideous Men was presented at Sundance, and, surprisingly, despite the “slippery” material (DFW must be handled with a lot of care, it is now known) receives mostly positive criticisms: the New York Times and the New York Daily News praise John’s ambition and courage, who meanwhile grinds romantic comedies (American Life by Sam Mendes ed It’s complicated by Nancy Meyers, performances unanimously defined as “terrific”). It was supposed to be Steve Rogers / Captain America in Captain America: The First Avenger, but the role went to Chris Evans: in hindsight, better this way. In 2012 he returned to Sundance with Nobody Walks by Ry Russo-Young, opposite Olivia Thirlby, a film that won the special jury prize; then starred, co-wrote and co-produced with Matt Damon Promised Land, based on a short story by Dave Eggers and directed by Gus Van Sant. At this point the question is more than legitimate: did John get the fart under his nose? Not at all.

Since he is nice, smart, and he knows very well that Americans love fooling around, he invented one of the funniest (and idiotic, but try not to laugh) programs on American TV. Paired with Stephen Merchant, who he has known since The Office, it invents and produces Lip Sync Battle, a musical reality show hosted by rapper LL Cool J and model Chrissy Teigen where several celebrities compete against each other to the sound of lip sync. The first episode of the program, aired on April 2, 2015 on Spike (later Paramount Network), literally breaks through the audience ratings, and Lip Sync Battle continues for five seasons, turning into a blockbuster. If one day you wake up sad or in a bad mood, the episodes with Tom Holland singing and dancing – perfectly! – on the notes of Umbrella or with Channing Tatum who tries his hand in his personal version of Beyoncé they are able to put you back at peace with the world, the word of those who saved them among their favorites.

Staying on the subject of good humor, in 2016 Krasinski returns to collaborate with Matt Damon co-producing the drama Manchester by the Sea by Kenneth Lonergan: he has a nose, because the film wins the Oscar for best original screenplay and for best male protagonist, Casey Affleck. The same year, a vale of tears later, he directed Sharlto Copley, Charlie Day, Richard Jenkins and Anna Kendrick in The Hollars, a comedy in which “he tackles the most cliched genre in the world of cinema: the dysfunctional family drama”, getting by “with uncommon humor and compassion”, according to the American edition of Rolling Stone. Kathryn Bigelow wants him for a role in Detroit, a fictional reconstruction of the riots that took place in Detroit in July 1967; finally 2018 arrives and the Krasinski phenomenon explodes. After Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, ours becomes the fifth (and the best, sorry for the others) Jack Ryan of the story, in the tv series of the same name by Amazon Prime Video: the political thriller based on the character invented by Tom Clancy excites the spirits and keeps the promise of suspense and heart-pounding high, to the point of being renewed for three seasons.

At the same time, that crafty John scores yet another bang: again in 2018, he directs and co-writes A Quiet Place, a post-apocalyptic horror thriller that is not at all obvious where he plays together with his wife. A miracle is screamed, on Rotten Tomatoes the ex-big boy from Massachusetts is hailed as an “emerging talent”: the film grosses over $ 340 million worldwide (against a budget of 17) and, much more importantly , lends itself perfectly to the development of a sequel. Which comes out at the end of May 2021, more than a year late due to Covid: At Quiet Place II breaks the box office and becomes the first pandemic-era film to exceed 100 million in box office. Less innovative than its predecessor (the big problem with every sequel, excluding The Godfather – Part II And The Empire strikes again) but still effective and well packaged, introduces a new co-star, Cillian Murphy, and instead of closing the circle opens him up to infinite possibilities and developments. Read: there will be a spin-off, which is not known exactly when it will be placed at the temporal level; the creator will remain John Krasinski; the direction will go to Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Take Shelter, Mud); the release date is set for March 31, 2023.

Actor, screenwriter, producer, voice actor, film, television, theater director: Wikipedia had to open a page, “List of awards and nominations received by John Krasinski”, in an attempt to put order to the many, elusive talents of the handsome John. He remains a down-to-earth, likeable and down-to-earth type; one who, when he was little, when he grew up dreamed of being an English teacher “because I liked corduroy jackets with elbow patches”. Yes, at this point I’m imagining my parents laughing heartily and putting a hand on his arm very pleased: don’t you?