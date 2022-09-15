“Hanging out with fat people”: Britney Spears skids, this post that sparks outrage

Britney Spears sparked a heated controversy on Instagram by talking about the dancers of Christina Aguilera. The singer was accused of grossophobia before clarifying her message.

Britney Spears caused a huge outcry… Since being released from the guardianship that her father exercised for more than ten years, the singer has regained her freedom of expression on social networks. On Instagram for months, the wife of Sam Asghari does not hesitate to say what she thinks. To the chagrin of some people, starting with Christina Aguilera. On September 13, Britney Spears was accused of grossophobia after posting a message in which she regretted not having been able to choose the people who accompanied her for years, because of the strict rules of her guardianship. “If I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers, I would have looked extremely thin”she wrote in the caption of a photo published on Instagram.

Britney Spears then posted a quote from Rodney Dangerfield: “I realized there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people”. In her long message, she then returned to the long guardianship she had to respect. “Don’t you think my self-confidence would have been boosted if I could have chosen where I lived, where I ate, who I called on the phone, who I went out with and who was on stage with me, she got annoyed. It’s hard sometimes, and now I see how much I was stripped of my femininity at that time.” During this nearly 14-year legal arrangement established by her father, the singer completed a four-year residency in Las Vegas and embarked on several world tours.

Britney Spears: Christina Aguilera, “a beautiful woman of power”

Very quickly, many Internet users criticized Britney Spears for having compared the physique of her dancers to those of Christina Aguilera. “Britney…the body shaming is out”, “Oh honey, take that off while you have time”, “There’s so much more to life than looking thin”, It’s so offensive Britney”could we read in particular. After the controversy, Britney Spears wanted to clarify her remarks in a new long publication shared on her Instagram account. “I in no way criticized Christina’s beautiful body. I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference in our dancers on stageshe wrote. In no way did I even mention Christina, check out my post.”

“I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of powercontinued Britney Spears. To be honest, I’m not trying to criticize anyone. What I posted is a projection of the insecurities I face all the time due to the way my parents and the media have treated me…” In the rest of her message, the singer explained that she did not want to hurt anyone because of what she suffered. “I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how someone looks…I feel like my family knew I was not not safe and that people were deliberately trying to feed that insecurity by not letting me choose the people who were on stage with me, she concluded. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I experience this new life.”