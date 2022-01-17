Hanka Horká, the no vax singer is infected voluntarily for not getting the vaccine and dies. The son: “Killed by crazy ideas”

He was not afraid of the Covid. Indeed, yes is infected intentionally by staying in contact with positive family members, so as to be able to return to a “normal” life once cured without having to get vaccinated. But things did not go as he hoped. Hanka Horka, a well-known Folk singer from the Czech Republic died yesterday, Sunday, January 16, at the age of 57. This is also confirmed by a note published on the site of his band “Assonance” in which we read, next to his photo “we would not like to believe some news, but we must”.

Just two days ago, the January 13 singer had shared a post on Facebook in which he claimed to have Covid and to have now overcome the disease, rejoicing to be able to return to the theater, the sauna and social life and inviting others to do the same.

According to the story of his son Jan Rek, also a musician and member of the musical group Jelen, the woman would have chosen to stay at home despite her husband and son being positive. For them, vaccinated, the disease lasted three days, for her it was longer, five days. And it led to her death.

Son Jan a long interview with the Czech newspaper iROZHLAS.cz harshly criticized no vax and fake news spreaders, accusing them of influencing Hanka’s ideas. “You killed my mother. You won’t be able to come to my graduation, my wedding, or my son’s baptism, ”he said, explaining how both he and his father had tried to get Hana to get vaccinated and failed. “It is an illustrative example for the circles around Jaroslav Dušek, Lukáš Pollert, Sona Peková,” adds the boy bitterly.

Since 1985 Hanka Horka was part of the Assonance band, a well-known Celtic and folk music group in the Czech Republic, founded in 1975 and still active.