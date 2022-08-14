Hannah Dodd from The Bridgertons: everything you need to know about the newly signed it girl

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Accessible, but reserved

Although often Post photos of your personal trips and from her childhood album, little is known about the private life of the actress. According to the British press, it is rumored that she has been dating for years Rory Sapper, her co-star in meet me in paris but neither of the two actors has confirmed or denied this relationship. She has an older sister named Alice and a little brother named Will. And she, according to her agency resume, is an accomplished athlete, especially outstanding in basketball.

A real Bridgerton

The images of the filming of the third season of The Bridgertons and, in one of them, we see Hannah with Simone-Ashleywhich interprets kate sharmathe new wife of Anthony Bridgerton and, therefore, sister-in-law of her character, Francesca, the most introverted of the family that gives name to the series. The fans of the series have not been able to avoid realizing the enormous similarity that exists between the characterized hannah dodd Y Phoebe Dynevor, the actress who plays her older sister, Daphne.