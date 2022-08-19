Hannah Montana: a Gossip Girl star almost stole the role from Miley Cyrus

It was in 2006, when she was only 14 years old, that Miley Cyrus became known to the general public. That year, Disney Channel broadcast the first episode of a series that would immediately become cult worldwide: Hannah Montana.

98 episodes and a film later, the singer and actress is now one of the biggest stars in the world, notably with 7 studio albums on the clock, which have sold tens of millions and numerous awards. An extraordinary destiny which precisely rewards his talent, but which could have been totally different.

The casting director responds to a rumor about Hannah Montana

On the occasion of a video posted on TikTok, Linda London – the casting director ofHannah Montana at the time, wished to react to a rumor which suggested that the singer Belinda Peregrin Schull was one of three finalists who competed for the lead role.

She revealed it, if the young woman – that we could see in the film Baywatch: Baywatchactually passed a casting, she was never in reality in the Top 3. On the contrary, alongside Miley Cyrus, two other artists well known to fans were present.

Miley Cyrus was in competition with two other cult actresses

In the program ? Those are Daniella Monet and Taylor Momsen which were also heavily considered for this project. And if the two actresses were not finally kept, they fortunately knew how to bounce back in the best way. Thus, the first finally had the right to its series on Disney Channel with its role of Trina in Victoriouswhile the second subsequently caught the eye of the creators of gossip girl who offered him the role of Jenny Humphrey. We have known worse as a rebound.

The funniest thing about it is that we see that Linda London had clearly identified the personalities of the actresses when we see how Miley Cyrus and Taylor Momsen share some similarities with a fierce desire not to be locked into labels and to bring to life their little rebellious side necessary for their development and creativity.