Hans Lemus Lorenzana, grandson of “the Patriarch”, and his bodyguards are killed in an armed attack in Huité, Zacapa – Prensa Libre

An armed incident occurred early this Wednesday, March 2, at a liquor store located in Huité, Zacapa, in which three people died, including Hans Broiner Lemus Lorenzana, grandson Waldemar Lorenzana Lima alias the Patriarch, who died in 2021, while serving a 23-year sentence in the United States, for drug trafficking.

The attack against Lemus Lorenzana and his bodyguards happened at a liquor sale in the El Centro neighborhood, in front of the Huité central parkalthough at the moment more details of the incident are unknown.

Supposedly, in the place there would have been an armed confrontation, but that version has not been corroborated by the authorities.

Another version is that An armed commando entered the premises and directly attacked Lemus Lorenzana and his security team.

arrested with drugs

On June 18, 2013, Lemus Lorenzana and five other people were arrested in San Marcos when they were transporting 14 kilos of cocaine, but on the 23rd of that same month a judge released the grandson of “the Patriarch”.

The young man regained his freedom after a juvenile court granted him house arrest without surveillance by the National Civil Police and gave him a socio-educational measure.

The Lorenzana family and drug trafficking

The Lorenzana family, headed by Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, alias the Patriarch, has a history of having led the transfer of drugs to Mexico and was related to the Sinaloa Cartel.

A farmer by profession, during his youth Lorenzana Lima was an officer of the Treasury Guard, a police entity of the Ministry of the Interior that combated smuggling and tax fraud.

Lorenzana Lima would have inherited the command of a drug trafficking organization in the 1990s, after the capture of Arnoldo Vargas Estrada, alias Archie, who was mayor of Zacapa.

The drug that El Patriarca handled came from Colombia and ensured that it reached Mexico, at the hands of the Sinaloa Cartel.

On July 31, 2003, the United States filed an indictment against Lorenzana Lima for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

In January 2010, the US government offered a reward of US$500,000 to anyone who would report on the whereabouts of El Patriarca and US$200,000 for his sons Waldemar, Elio and Haroldo Lorenzana Cordón, also linked to drug trafficking.

He pleads guilty

For nine years Lorenzana Lima avoided capture in Guatemala, but was apprehended in April 2011 in El Jícaro, El Progreso and was extradited to the United States on March 18, 2013 and pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges on August 18, 2013. 2014.

In March 2017 it was learned that Lorenzana Lima had left prison in November 2015 and it was then known that she suffered from Alzheimer’s.

In February 2020, Lorenzana was sentenced to 23 years in prison for conspiring to transport drugs to the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

According to the US authorities, Lorenzana accepted that from March 1996 to November 2007 he was a member of a drug trafficking organization that would have received, inventoried and stored large amounts of cocaine, coming from Colombia, in properties in Guatemala, to later export them to Mexico and United States.

The sons of “the Patriarch”

The children Waldemar Lorenzana Lima, Waldemar, Haroldo, Eliú and Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordón have also been extradited to the US for links to drug trafficking.

Haroldo Jeremías Lorenzana Cordón, alias Chuchi, and Marta Julia Lorenzana Cordón, were extradited from Guatemala to the United States on December 10, 2021.

The brothers of the accused, Eliú Lorenzana Cordón and Waldermar Lorenzana Cordón, were convicted of international drug trafficking charges in the District of Columbia in March 2019. Both received life sentences in the United States.