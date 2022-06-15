Dune 2: Hans Zimmer began work on the soundtrack before the film was confirmed

Dune (75%), directed by Denis Villeneuve, is the most recent adaptation of the famous homonymous science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert in 1965. The film was released on October 22 last year, with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya as the main characters. This new film version of the work of Herbert received very positive reviews, managing to take a total of 6 Academy Awards.

In addition to critical acclaim, dunes it was a box office hit. While it wasn’t Warner Bros’ biggest movie of the year, it did manage to gross over $400 million and its sequel was quickly confirmed. Combining a well-developed story, amazing special effects and an exceptional soundtrack, this adaptation became the favorite version of many.

During awards season, Denis Villeneuve often joked about how the acclaimed German composer, hans zimmercontinued to send music long after joe walkerthe Oscar-winning editor, had already finished work on the final cut of the film. Villeneuve said the following (via Variety):

[Joe] He didn’t hear from Hans for a long time. He took a long time to experiment. Later [durante la edición], we started receiving tons of music for weeks. It was like a great creative run. It turned into a storm. When the film was totally finished, Hans was still sending me music.

Despite Villeneuve He insisted that the project had already concluded, Zimmeralso winner of the Academy Award for Best Original Score for dunesanswered the following:

I know! But there will be a second part! You need music for the second part! Listen to this!

In a recent interview with Varietywhile hans zimmer talked about his work prehistoric planet Y Survivorthe composer revealed the following about Dunes 2:

I’m getting started. My job with directors is to do what they can’t imagine. Otherwise they would be doing it themselves. When Denis thinks that I have already done it, because he has heard many things, that is true, but he has not heard what he cannot imagine.

In Dunes 2we will see the return of Timothee Chalamet, rebecca ferguson, Zendaya Y Javier Bardem in their respective roles. Austin Butler and Florence Pugh also join the cast of this sequel. In an interview with Variety at the end of March this year, Denis Villeneuve shared a bit about Dunes 2 and promised that the character of Zendayathe young Fremen warrior, Chani, will play a much larger role in the sequel.

