‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’, with Jeremy Renner: synopsis, actors and trailer

The endless supply of platforms streaming has caused something very curious among viewers: there are too many options to choose what to watch. Many have been overwhelmed by the amount of things they can see, that they spend the time they could spend watching it choosing what to do.

Fortunately, television is always an option, and it continues to be chosen by viewers by showing a movie at night for their entertainment. Neox, Atresmedia’s youth channel, bets on fantasy and action starting at 10:30 p.m. for its Thursday night with Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013), where the classic fairy tale takes a terrifying turn to say the least.

‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’ (2013). Third parties/Other sources

Fifteen years have passed since Hansel (Jeremy Renner) and Gretel (Gemma Arterton) lived the adventure that made them famous throughout the world when they were just children. After tasting the taste of blood and living a real hell at the hands of a horrible kidnapping witch, both have become true vigilantes, willing to do anything to get revenge. But now, unbeknownst to them, they too have become the prey, and they have to face something much more sinister than the witches: their past.

A new adaptation, dark and sinister, of the mythical children’s story

A story that everyone knows and that is transformed, going down a dark and fun path, full of shocks and unexpected shocks for the viewer. Two well-prepared bounty hunters who dedicate themselves exclusively to exterminating the person who made their lives hell, in order to consummate his revenge. However, they didn’t expect witches to be the least of their problems; for a diabolical power, greater than any witch they have hunted, now threatens their very existence.

‘Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters’ (2013). Third parties/Other sources

A Hansel involved in a thousand and one fights to the point that the viewer will not be sure if he will survive at the end of the film, with Gretel following his heels in his fight against that greater evil. The legendary brothers are accompanied by the Dutch Famke Janssen, among others.

An original adaptation, with great performances and a very good option to entertain the viewer during the 88 minutes that the film lasts.