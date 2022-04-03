Hansi Flick and his memories of his last game against Costa Rica

The draw for the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022 defined the first crosses of the competition and it was confirmed that Costa Rica, if they overcome their playoff against New Zealand, they would be in Group E along with Japan, Spain and Germany, with these last ones you already know what it is to face each other in a fair world cup and it is expected that it will be repeated.

Hansi Flick, coach of the Teutons, spoke about each of the rivals and the possibility of playing against the Ticos, whom he remembers very well, taking into account that in Germany 2006 met in the opening game and the Europeans they won 4-2, Although the Central Americans they didn’t make it easy for them and they fought to the end.

“Costa Rica was our inaugural game in 2006we have good memories of that game, each team has evolved, each team has something special. We just have to make sure advance to the round of 16 at the end”, were the words that the German strategist gave when he was questioned about the possible clash against El Tri.

About his rivals in group E he commented the 57-year-old technician to the media: “You can’t take out an easy group, they all have their own strengths, you have to take it as it is. We are satisfied and we gladly accept it it’s up to us to prepare well. We are all looking forward to the time to play.”

Germany and Costa Rica They met on June 9 2006 in the opening game of the world Cup that was disputed in Teutonic lands, on that occasion Philipp Lahm, Torsten Frings and a double of Miroslav Close They gave the locals the 4-2 victory, Paulo César Wanchope scored twice for the Ticos.