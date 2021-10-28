happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Thursday 28 October is the 301st day of the Gregorian calendar, there are 64 days left to the end of the year.

Saint of the day: San Simone

October proverb

For S. Simone the cockerel becomes a capon

It happened today

1886 – New York: US President Grover Cleveland inaugurates the Statue of Liberty

1891 – Nova Veneza was founded by Italian colonists in the State of Santa Catarina in Brazil

1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence from Austria-Hungary

1919 – United States of America: prohibition begins

1922 – March on Rome of the fascist squads of Benito Mussolini

1932 – Official inauguration of the Rovato – Soncino and operation of the complete Cremona-Iseo railway line

1940 – Second World War: Greece rejects Benito Mussolini’s ultimatum and Italy invades Greece. The date became a Greek civil holiday, called the Day of No.

1958 – Rome: Cardinal Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli is elected Pope with the name of John XXIII

1962 – Cuban missile crisis: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba

1965 – Saint Louis: the Gateway Arch, over 190 meters high, is inaugurated

1995 – Baku, Azerbaijan: a fire in the local subway kills more than three hundred people

Born

Eros Ramazzotti – Italian singer-songwriter, one of the most successful singers in the panorama of Italian pop music and Latin pop worldwide (October 28, 1963)

Julia Roberts – American film actress (October 28, 1967)

Agostino Ferrente – Italian director, screenwriter, film producer, artistic director and music producer (October 28, 1971)

Joaquin Rafael Phoenix – born Joaquin Rafael Bottom, Puerto Rican naturalized American actor and musician (October 28, 1974)

Valeria Fabrizi – Italian actress (October 28, 1938)

To stay updated also on the forecasts in love, luck and work of your zodiac sign, do not miss the daily horoscope by Paolo Fox, every morning live on Radio Lattemiele