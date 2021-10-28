happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Thursday 28 October is the 301st day of the Gregorian calendar, there are 64 days left to the end of the year.
Saint of the day: San Simone
October proverb
For S. Simone the cockerel becomes a capon
It happened today
1886 – New York: US President Grover Cleveland inaugurates the Statue of Liberty
1891 – Nova Veneza was founded by Italian colonists in the State of Santa Catarina in Brazil
1918 – Czechoslovakia gains independence from Austria-Hungary
1919 – United States of America: prohibition begins
1922 – March on Rome of the fascist squads of Benito Mussolini
1932 – Official inauguration of the Rovato – Soncino and operation of the complete Cremona-Iseo railway line
1940 – Second World War: Greece rejects Benito Mussolini’s ultimatum and Italy invades Greece. The date became a Greek civil holiday, called the Day of No.
1958 – Rome: Cardinal Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli is elected Pope with the name of John XXIII
1962 – Cuban missile crisis: Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev announces the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba
1965 – Saint Louis: the Gateway Arch, over 190 meters high, is inaugurated
1995 – Baku, Azerbaijan: a fire in the local subway kills more than three hundred people
Born
Eros Ramazzotti – Italian singer-songwriter, one of the most successful singers in the panorama of Italian pop music and Latin pop worldwide (October 28, 1963)
Julia Roberts – American film actress (October 28, 1967)
Agostino Ferrente – Italian director, screenwriter, film producer, artistic director and music producer (October 28, 1971)
Joaquin Rafael Phoenix – born Joaquin Rafael Bottom, Puerto Rican naturalized American actor and musician (October 28, 1974)
Valeria Fabrizi – Italian actress (October 28, 1938)