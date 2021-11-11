happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Friday 12 November is the 316th day of the Gregorian calendar, with 49 days left to the end of the year.

Saint of the day: San Renato

November proverb

For San Renato also the curate uncorked the barrel

It happened today

1918 – Austria becomes a republic

1927 – Opening to traffic of the Holland Tunnel, which connects New York to New Jersey passing under the Hudson River.

1964 – The II Summer Paralympic Games close in Tokyo

1970 – The Oregon Highway Division attempts to destroy a stranded whale carcass using explosives, leading to the infamous “exploded whale” episode

1979 – Iranian hostage crisis: In response to the hostage situation in Tehran, US President Jimmy Carter orders a halt to all oil imports from Iran to the US

1980 – NASA’s Voyager I spacecraft makes its closest passage to Saturn

1990 – Crown Prince Akihito is formally crowned as Emperor of Japan, becoming the 125th Japanese monarch.

1991 – Dili massacre, police open fire on a crowd of black demonstrators in East Timor

1996 – ENI-SAI trial: Bettino Craxi is definitively sentenced for corruption to 5 years and 6 months of imprisonment

1998 – Daimler-Benz completes the merger with Chrysler which gives life to DaimlerChrysler

2001 – War in Afghanistan: Taliban forces leave Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, before the arrival of the Northern Alliance troops

2003 – 23 people die in a suicide attack in Nāṣiriyya in Iraq, among them 19 are Italians: 12 Carabinieri, 5 soldiers of the Italian Army and 2 civilians

2011 – Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi resigns in the hands of the President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano

2012 – Flood of the Grosseto Maremma: 5 victims and enormous damage.

2014 – The Rosetta probe, 10 years after launch, lands on the surface of comet 67P / Churyumov Gerasimenko

Born

Anne Hathaway – American actress. Several films in which he plays in various roles including Alice In Wonderland in 2010 with Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp in 2010 (November 12, 1982)

Ba Ibrahim – former AC Milan footballer born in Senegal (12 November 1973)

Maximiliam Mazzotta – Italian actor (November 12, 1968)

Ryan Thomas Gosling – Canadian actor, director, screenwriter, film producer and musician (November 12, 1980)

To stay updated also on the forecasts in love, luck and work of your zodiac sign, do not miss the daily horoscope by Paolo Fox, live every morning on Radio Lattemiele