happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Tuesday 30th November is the 334th day of the Gregorian calendar, 31 days to go until the end of the year.

Saint of the day: Sant’Andrea

November proverb

Sant’Andrea brings either snow or storm

It happened today

1872 – The first international football match takes place in Hamilton Crescent, Scotland

1886 – The Folies Bergère stage their first show

1936 – In London, the Crystal Palace is destroyed by fire (it was built for the Great Exhibition of 1851)

1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, a meteorite weighing almost 4 kg, after having pierced the roof of the house, enters the living room of Ann Elizabeth Hodges

1966 – The Island of Barbados becomes independent from the United Kingdom

1967 – The People’s Republic of South Yemen becomes independent from the United Kingdom

1979 – Pink Floyd release their rock opera The Wall

1981 – Cold War: in Geneva, US and USSR representatives begin negotiations for the reduction of medium-range nuclear weapons in Europe (meeting will fail on December 17)

1982 – Michael Jackson releases Thriller

1989 – Alfred Herrhausen, Deutsche Bank adviser is killed in an attack by the Rote Armee Fraktion

1993 – US President Bill Clinton converts the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act into law

1998 – Deutsche Bank announces the purchase of Bankers Trust for $ 10 billion, thus creating the largest financial institution in the world

1999 – In Seattle (Washington), during the WTO meeting, the first major mobilization of the anti-globalization movement catches the police unprepared and forces the cancellation of the opening ceremony of the meeting

2004 – A Lion Air airline crashes to the ground in Surakarta, Java. The tragic accident causes about twenty victims.

2013– After a charity event for Typhoon Haiyan victims, well-known actor Paul Walker and friend Roger Rodas crash into Hercules Street near Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, both dying of burns and trauma

Born

Andrea Tidona – Italian actor (November 30, 1951)

Ben Stiller – American actor. He plays several films in various roles including in 2010 “I Presento I ours” with Robert De Niro and Jessica Alba and in 2009 “Un Microfono Per Due” with Jason Schwartzman and Anna Kendrick (November 30, 1965)

Fabio Fazio – Italian TV presenter (November 30, 1964)

Sabrina Nobile – Italian TV presenter (November 30, 1971)

Stephanie Venditto – American actress (November 30, 1973)

