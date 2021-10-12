happened today, birthdays, saint and proverb of the day

Tuesday 12 October is the 285th day of the Gregorian calendar, 80 days to go until the end of the year.

Saint of the day: San Serafino of Montegranaro

October proverb

Frozen October, every insect is eradicated

It happened today

1492 – Christopher Columbus discovers America

1773 – America’s first psychiatric hospital opens in Virginia

1810 – First Oktoberfest: the royals of Bavaria invite the citizens of Munich to join in the celebrations for the marriage of Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen

1931 – Guglielmo Marconi from Rome through the Coltano transmitters sent the radio signal that illuminated Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, as a demonstration of the reliability and importance of intercontinental radio communications

1938 – Beginning of filming of the film The Wizard of Oz

1946 – Italy adopts the Mameli anthem as a provisional national anthem

1960 – Cold War: Nikita Sergeevič Khrushchev beats his shoe on the table at the UN General Assembly, to protest the discussion of the Soviet Union’s policies towards Eastern Europe

1968 – The Games of the XIX Olympiad officially open in Mexico City

1983 – Former Japanese Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka is found guilty of taking a $ 2 billion bribe from the Lockheed Corporation and sentenced to 4 years in prison

1984 – Margaret Thatcher survives an IRA attack that detonates a bomb at the Grand Hotel in Brighton where the Conservative Party Conference is taking place. 5 people die

1994 – NASA loses radio contact with the Magellan probe as it descends into the thick atmosphere of Venus (the probe probably caught fire in the atmosphere on October 13 or 14)

1999 – A military coup led by General Pervez Musharraf takes control of Pakistan and ousts Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government

2002 – 2002 Bali bombing: in Bali terrorists detonate bombs in two nightclubs in Kuta, killing 202 people and injuring over 300

2005 – The second Chinese space mission starts. Spaceship Shenzhou 6 (divine vessel) will carry two astronauts into orbit for five days

2009 – Ratification of the Lisbon Treaty by Poland

2018 – Princess Eugenie of York marries Jack Brooksbank

2019 – Eliud Kipchoge is the first athlete to run the marathon with a time under 2 hours

Born

Adele Ammendola – Italian journalist (12 October 1963)

TOlessandro Rossi – Italian actor, director and voice actor. He directed: in 2002 Fortezza Bastiani with Francesca Magrefi and Giuseppe Gandini. In the series Inspector Coliandro played Commissioner De Zan (12 October 1955)

Hugh Jackman – Australian actor (12 October 1968)

Luca Carboni – Italian singer-songwriter (12 October 1962)

Luciano Pavarotti – was a Modenese tenor (12 October 1935)

Massimo Ghini – Italian actor and voice actor (12 October 1954)

