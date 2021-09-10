happened today, saint of the day, horoscope

September 11 is the 255th day of the Gregorian calendar. There are 110 days to go until the end of the year.

Saints of the day: Saints Proto and Hyacinth (Martyrs)

Etymology: Giaginto, the name derives from the Greek Hyakinthos and refers to the “hyacinth” flower. In Greek mythology, Hyacinth was a young man loved by Apollo. One day Apollo accidentally killed Giacinto while playing discus throwing: he tried to revive him but was unable to; he therefore decided to transform it into a splendid purple-red flower (like the blood that Giacinto had shed).

It happened today

9 – The battle of the Teutoburg Forest ends after three days, one of the most serious defeats suffered by the Romans, which blocked their attempt to expand into Germany

831 – Islamic conquest of Palermo

1609: An expulsion order is announced against the unconverted Muslims of Valencia; it will be the beginning of the expulsion of all the Muslims of Spain;

1795. The Little Eaton Gangaway, prototype of horse-drawn tram 10 kilometers long, for the transport of coal.

The prototype of 10 kilometers long, for the transport of coal. 1802 – End of the Subalpine Republic, Piedmont is annexed to the French Empire

1961 – WWF is born: In 1961, sixteen of the best known naturalists in the world met in Morges (in French-speaking Switzerland) to create an organism that committed itself to concrete actions for the protection of nature and endangered species.

In 1961, sixteen of the best known naturalists in the world met in Morges (in French-speaking Switzerland) to create an organism that committed itself to concrete actions for the protection of nature and endangered species. 1970 – A tornado kills 30 in Venice

1973. In Santiago de Chile special forces of the army, under the orders of the general Augusto Pinochet , overthrow with a ‘coup’ the legitimate government of Unidad Popular led by Salvador Allende , who had won the elections of September 5, 1970.

In Santiago de Chile special forces of the army, under the orders of the general , overthrow with a ‘coup’ the legitimate government of Unidad Popular led by , who had won the elections of September 5, 1970. 1971. He dies Nikita Khrushchev, the Russian politician who liquidated the Stalinist legacy. Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party from 1953, he was Prime Minister from 1958 to 1964. Khrushchev works to create a climate of relaxation with the West, meeting with US presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy. Its ‘new course’, inspired by the principles of ‘competitive coexistence’, suffered a brief interruption in 1962, with the Cuban missile crisis. However, Khrushchev decides to dismantle the missile bases on the island to avoid the catastrophe of a new war. Internally, he is accused of having contributed to the dysfunctions of the economy. In 1964 he was forced to resign from all posts.

2001 – Attack on the Twin Towers: The Twin Towers, in flames, collapse nearly 3,000 people die. At 8.46 (14.46 in Italy) an American Airlines 11 flight ends its run against the North Tower of the World Trade Center, between the 93rd and 99th floors of one of the tallest buildings ever built. Three minutes later on the screens of CNN, with which TVs from all over the world are connected, we see the upper part of the building surrounded by a cloud of black smoke that prevents rescue from above. The scenario becomes more and more chilling, with the first people throwing themselves into the void from the top floors out of desperation.

While relief efforts began to be mobilized on the street, the media began to talk about a terrorist attack. Seventeen minutes after the first explosion, a second plane, 175 United Airlines, is seen crashing between the 77th and 85th floors of the South Tower. The words “America under attack” appear in the headlines of all newscasts. The emergency procedure is triggered to rescue President George W. Bush and the ban on overflight throughout the national territory. Meanwhile, a third plane hits a wing of the Pentagon and a fourth, thanks to the heroic rebellion of the passengers, crashes in the countryside of Pennsylvania. The apocalypse is completed with the collapse of the two towers between 10 and 10.28, New York time. The Manhattan sky darkens and firefighters find it hard to rescue survivors. It will take weeks to ascertain the number of victims. In the end, it will be estimated that out of more than 17,000 people, at work that morning in the Twin Towers, about two thousand had lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,000, including passengers and crews of the four planes used for the attacks. Nineteen in all the hijackers (mostly from Saudi Arabia) who only after the first investigations will be discovered to have been the object of FBI attention for some time. Years of controversy, suspicion, conspiracy theses at the center of journalistic investigations and film documentaries will follow, among which the one that will cause the most discussion will be Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 9/11. September 11, 2001 will remain an epochal caesura in the history of humanity due to the repercussions that will occur in the economy, in the war on terrorism and above all with respect to the more stringent security measures that will be adopted in airports from now on. A shrine will be set up on the site of the Twin Towers, the destination of a ceremony in memory of the victims held every year. In April 2006 it will be decided, amidst doubts and controversies, the construction of a new building, the Freedom Tower, inaugurated in November 2014.

Born

Were you born today? Even if your temperament is not aggressive at all, it often happens that you pull out your nails to defend yourself from those who undermine your safety and your conquests. The first part of your life will therefore be a bit troubled, but with maturity you will be able to build a happy relationship of love and guarantee yourself a rewarding job.

1940 – Brian De Palma: A native of New Jersey, of Newark to be exact, Brian De Palma is one of the most renowned American directors, a leading exponent of that group of director-authors (including Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Francis Ford Coppola) who, among the 1960s and early 1980s, left a new mark on Hollywood cinema.

Disappeared

1987 – Peter Tosh: Among the greats of reggae who together with his friend Bob Marley used as a language of protest against apartheid in South Africa and in favor of the legalization of marijuana.

Horoscope of the day

Paolo Fox’s horoscope September 11th. What the stars have in store for us, let’s find out through an extract of the predictions of the most famous astrologer in Italy, every morning on Radio Lattemiele.

Aries – Perhaps you have held the role of ‘commander’ for too long, now let those next to you speak. At work, now you have to step forward because there are big changes ahead of the new year, take advantage of this positive moment!

Bull – In love it is better not to make drastic choices, even if a pause for reflection may help. At work, there are those who feel left out!

Twins – In love you are very motivated, do not underestimate what happens to you. At work, try to look to the future with optimism, come on!

Loading... Advertisements

Cancer – The Moon is on your side and helps feelings. At work, better be careful with money, you might even disagree on a contract!

Lion – Try to face the morning calmly, in the afternoon the balance in love will return. At work, there are those who criticize you, but you don’t want to listen to anyone!

Virgin – The Moon and Venus are on your side, take advantage of it. At work, perhaps already in July, you are grappling with an important project!

Weight scale – The Moon is favorable and the afternoon bodes well for feelings. At work, if you are surrounded by good people you will have no difficulty in carrying out a new project. On the other hand, Jupiter and Saturn are on your side!

Scorpio – Interesting day for feelings and even if you have experienced conflicts in the last period, now you finally find serenity. At work, don’t make plans, wait for the end of the year!

Sagittarius – Tomorrow the Moon will be on your side and everything will go well, be patient! At work, a sale or a bargain can go through by the end of the year!

Capricorn – Favorable day for feelings, let yourself go also because it will be possible to find a compromise. At work, great satisfactions are on the way and the projects that take off now will be interesting for the future!

aquarium – Try to handle indecision calmly because you may want another person. At work, you want to change, but the weekend is a bit controversial, watch out!

Fish – The relationships that are born now are really important and special. At work, try to be careful as there may be problems with colleagues!