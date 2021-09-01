happened today, saint of the day, horoscope

September 2 is the 245th day of the Gregorian calendar. There are 120 days to go until the end of the year.

Saints of the day: Santa Sonia

Etymology: Sonia, Russian version of Sofia, this staff spread throughout Italy especially after World War II. It comes directly from the Greek word “sophia”, “wisdom”.

It happened today

1666 – Great Fire of London : A big fire breaks out in London, in the baker house of Charles II of England, in Pudding Lane near London Bridge. The fire raged for three days, destroying 10,000 buildings including St. Paul’s Cathedral, but only 16 people were reported to have lost their lives there

1686 – After 143 years of Ottoman rule, the Turks are expelled from Buda by the Habsburg army led by Charles V of Lorraine. There are 4,000 dead and 6,000 prisoners among the Turks. The city is burned and sacked, Turkish prisoners tortured and killed and 500 Jews massacred despite the order to spare them

1752 – The United Kingdom adopts the Gregorian calendar, nearly two centuries after most of Western Europe

[1945 In Tokyo Bay, aboard the Missouri ship, Japan signs surrender surrender to the allied troops, commanded by General MacArthur , a few weeks after the dropping of the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It is the final act of World War II, which lasted 6 years.

1973. The road cycling world champion title is won by Felice Gimond i on the Barcelona circuit.

The road cycling world champion title is won by i on the Barcelona circuit. 1987 – The trial of 19-year-old German pilot Mathias Rust begins in Moscow, who landed his Cessna on Red Square in May 1987.

1990 – The International Convention on the Rights of the Child comes into force, approved by the General Assembly of the United Nations on November 20, 1989

[1945-WorldWarIIends: Reduced to the limit due to the serious human losses and the enormous damage caused by the atomic bombs of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan is forced to raise the white flag.

Born

Were you born today? Intelligence, practical sense and a good dose of creativity allow you to be highly appreciated in the profession. But you attribute relative importance to work, you do it seriously but you seek, and often find, your fulfillment in love, friendships, your cultural interests and travel.

1840 – Giovanni Verga: Born in Catania and died in the same city in 1922, he was a writer of inestimable fame, the father of realism, an exceptional playwright.

1964 – Keanu Reeves: Canadian actor, born in Beirut (capital of Lebanon), whose name in Hawaiian means “light breeze that rises (from the sea to the mountains)”. By all identified with “Neo”.

Disappeared

1937 – Pierre de Coubertin: He was the most distinguished promoter of the educational values ​​of sport, leaving the international community with a precious legacy that is renewed every four years. Born in Paris.

Horoscope of the day

Paolo Fox horoscope September 2, 2021. What the stars have in store for us, let’s find out through an extract of the predictions of the most famous astrologer in Italy, every morning on Radio Lattemiele.

Aries: Venus is in opposition, better keep calm. At work, good collaborations with people born under the sign of Aries or Leo!

Bull: The Moon helps those who intend to resume a sentimental discourse that had been interrupted. At work, you may have played too many with your cards exposed!

Twins: Here is another good day to fully enjoy the feelings. At work, you need to regain some healthy will!

Cancer: You are living in a relationship that looks promising for the future as well. At work, the situation is interesting: now there is finally the courage to change life!

Lion: In love it is better not to be argumentative also because the second part of the month will be even more difficult. At work, accept a proposal, but watch out for the money!

Virgin: Good news for love because the stories born in August can continue. At work, try to carry out a project, but better do everything calmly!

Weight scale: The planets are on your side, but if a relationship doesn’t work it’s best to leave it alone. At work, surround yourself with people who can give you courage and strength!

Scorpio: Venus will soon arrive in your sign and the future in love promises great things. At work, there are doubts about economic matters, but now is the right time to act!

Sagittarius: The Moon is no longer opposite and in love you can take revenge, come on. At work, Jupiter and Saturn are on your side and the phase will be recovery. Pay attention, however, to the costs!

Capricorn: The Moon is dissonant, but Mercury and Venus are also opposed: it is better to be cautious in love. At work, you are nervous!

Aquarium: Love stories are now really interesting, they start from a mental attraction. At work, there will be moments of tension. Watch out for the money!

Fish: Venus from the 10th will be on your side again. At work, however, there will be an important recovery by the end of the year!