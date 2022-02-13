happens at the end of Manchester United-Southampton

The cameras do not forgive Cristiano Ronaldo: the Portuguese filmed spitting on a teammate at the end of the disappointing draw between Manchester United and Southampton.

Momentaccio for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, increasingly in the crosshairs of critics and fans after the second consecutive draw in the Premier League against two non-irresistible opponents such as Burnley and Southampton. A few days earlier the Red Devils had been eliminated on penalties in the English Cup by Middlesbrough, while they were already out of the League Cup, having lost in September to West Ham. The atmosphere at Old Trafford is not the best, with City fans scoffing at their cousins, who have sunk to 23 points behind in the standings.

The imperative for Ralf Rangnick, who took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of November, is to save the season by staying in the top four in the Premier League (currently United are fourth on equal points with West Ham, having Arsenal and Tottenham on their heels), while frankly, it seems difficult for Ronaldo and his teammates to make their way to the final in the Champions League, where a tough nut to crack like Atletico Madrid is already waiting for them in the second round. Ronaldo also ended up in the storm, the man who should have made the difference after his highly acclaimed return to Old Trafford and who instead finds himself embroiled in the general greyness.

With the one against Southampton, there are now 6 consecutive games in which the Portuguese fails to score: a negative streak that hasn’t happened to him since 2009, when he played for Real Madrid. The mistake with an empty net at the beginning of the game, a weak shot easily thwarted by a defender after having discarded the Saints goalkeeper, is the mirror of the really difficult moment for the 37-year-old champion from Funchal, who on social networks must also take the teasing of those who he packs videos of his ridiculous ‘highlights’, in which he misses ball controls and wanders dejectedly around the field.

And speaking of social media, the video in which at the end of the match went viral Ronaldo is clearly seen spitting on a teammate, the unsuspecting 19-year-old Anthony Elanga, who had entered a quarter of an hour from the end. The young Swede gives him his back and doesn’t notice anything, that is CR7’s saliva splashing on his neck and shirt. Obviously an involuntary gesture that of the Portuguese, but a pinch of extra attention would not hurt before scoffing …