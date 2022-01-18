happens in Los Angeles (VIDEO)

A phenomenon, if it can be called that way, which puzzles millions of users of the top company in online shopping.

The Amazon phenomenon has now made its way into the habits of billions of users around the world. It goes without saying how much the citizen likes this kind of dynamic. Choose your product within a literally infinite catalog, evaluate the pros and cons regarding price and so on and then start the order, most of the time with free shipping, if you enjoy the Prime subscription, which can be subscribed for a few tens of euros a year. The game is done, Amazon is the absolute leader of online shopping. But there is something that often does not add up.

Sometimes, thanks to journalistic inquiries we are faced with facts that could not even be considered. The possibility, in some cases, that not all we see is really gold shimmer for years now, it becomes more than concrete. So overnight, thanks to a video posted on Twitter by a CBS reporter, we learn about dynamics as said absolutely ignored before now. In short, a big shadow falls on Amazon.

Amazon, parcels stolen in the sunlight: in the United States there is a place that no one knew before.

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K – John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

John Schreiber, CBS reporter, which following a track on which he has firmly believed since the beginning has discovered a series of dynamics absolutely unimagined before. We are in Los Angeles, United States, and what Schreiber’s own documented images show perplex millions upon millions of users around the world. Real attacks on freight convoys in the Lincoln Heights area. The systematic looting of hundreds of parcels destined for users across the country without any kind of resistance.

Amazon, 1 cent technology items and it’s not a mistake: what they are and where to find them

The Union Pacific, the famous railway company, has made public some absolutely alarming data: “the average is 90 containers emptied per day, the damages already amount to 5 million dollars, there was an increase in episodes of 365% in the month of October alone , one constant trend over the past two years, use of weapons, repeated attacks on personnel. The UP, which has its own police, calls for stricter measures, as the arrested – already a hundred – risk light penalties.

Following what has become a real investigation a real political and institutional clash was born. Republicans asked Governor Gawin Newsom for an explanation of the facts documented by the reporter’s video. The system, as well as documented is more consolidated than ever. For several years, Schreiber himself explains, we have witnessed similar phenomena. On the border between California and Nevada, for example, in the Mojave desert, real teams on board pick up they were waiting for the various trains at a point where they were forced to slow down due to a steep slope.

At that point the teams of bad guys attacked the convoys with absolutely coordinated actions, often managing to get their hands on high-value electronic products. If not these were also satisfied with material of little value, as long as it was stolen from the same convoys. Users therefore await explanations and the evolution of the story. Amazon for its part should explain how it is possible that today events such as those documented by the video continue to happen. Not all that glitters is gold, at least not all, that is more than ever for sure.