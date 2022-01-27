happens live at the Australian Open, but nobody breathes

Novak Djokovic is not playing the Australian Open due to the well-known events that led to his expulsion from the country, but the Serbian fans are following the tournament on TV and have risen to see what happened on the pitch: harsh accusations of using two weights and two measures.

Novak Djokovic he is at home in his Belgrade, meditating on what could have been and was not, on the 21st Grand Slam title he could have won in Australia had he not been dishonorably expelled by the country’s authorities. A bad example for young people, a danger to order and public health: so the number one in the world was branded by the Australian government, before giving him the welcome and declaring him an unwelcome person for the next three years. “in the right circumstances“).

Meanwhile in Australia we play, Nadal and Medvedev are in the semifinals together with Tsitsipas and our Berrettini, and also in Serbia, tennis fans are watching the tournament on TV. With great attention, as evidenced by the exploding in the last hours of harsh accusations against the organizers of the Australian Open: in fact, something that happened yesterday at the Kia Arena, one of the fields of the Melbourne Park complex where the tournament is held, was denounced with great clamor. The men’s doubles quarter-final match between the Australian couple formed by Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis and the duo made up of the German Tim Puetz and the New Zealander Michael Venus, seeded number 6 on the scoreboard. Match won in three sets by the hosts, with a score of 7-5 / 3-6 / 6-3: now the Spanish-Argentine couple Granollers-Zeballos awaits them in the semifinal.

At the beginning of the first set – on the score of 2-1 for Puetz-Venus and with Kokkinakis at the service – the ‘crime’ happened, at least from the point of view of the Serbs. An episode that we had already told you to point out the nice gesture of Kyrgios, who had given a racket to the child sitting in the stands who had been involuntarily hit by the bounce of the ball hit with great violence by the 26-year-old Australian. A beautiful scene, which had thundered the applause of the audience towards his favorite, who then returned to his seat, without anyone – the referee in the first place – objecting to anything. But the gesture of Kyrgios, the smash that had almost made a hole in the field making the ball splash on the stands, had been made when the game was stopped.: Kokkinakis’ serve had in fact touched the tape and his partner had rushed on the rebound, hitting the ball with as much violence as possible and sending it bouncing back on the child.

Serbian media talk about “scandal gone completely unnoticed“, whereas an episode similar to them had cost Djokovic’s disqualification at the US Open in 2020. Nole was engaged in the second round against the Spaniard Carreno Busta and in a gesture of anger, even in that case when the game was stopped after losing a point, he threw the ball away by hitting a line judge in the neck – obviously involuntarily -. The woman had remained on the ground for a couple of minutes, while Djokovic – immediately realizing he had been in trouble – approached to ascertain her condition and apologize. But immediately after the tournament director had communicated to the player his expulsion, as per regulation.

“In accordance with the rules of the Grand Slam– was then the note released by the organization of the US tournament – as a result of actions aimed at intentionally hitting a ball in a dangerous or reckless manner inside the court or hitting a ball without taking into account the consequences, the tournament referee disqualified Djokovic from the US Open 2020“. An irresponsible behavior, therefore, which according to the fans of the Belgrade champion would be absolutely identical to that of Kyrgios on the field of the Kia Arena, regardless of the absolute involuntary nature of the gesture. Just as the regulation is identical also in Australia. But this time both the chair judge and the supervisor remained silent, causing the uprising of the Serbian fans with a precise accusation: that of using two weights and two measures, with an eye in favor – or rather both closed – towards of the hosts.