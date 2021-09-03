‘Happier Than Ever’, Billie Eilish’s animated concert video is coming – Magazine

Singer and composer born in 2001, Billie Eilish is idolized by many young people and probably unknown to those who have a few more spring on their shoulders: to pamper the former and update the latter comes the music documentary ‘Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles’, streaming on Disney + starting Friday, September 3. It is a concert that is both an animated film and a dream journey through Billie Eilish’s hometown. At the center of the scene are the songs that make up the second album of the young musician, already awarded with seven Grammys.

Happier Than Ever: love letter to Los Angeles

Let’s start from the beginning: ‘Happier Than Ever’ is Billie Eilish’s second studio album. It was written and produced together with his brother Finneas O’Connell and was released on July 30, 2021. To promote it properly, it was decided to make a documentary, concert, animated film. In short, to shoot ‘Happier Than Ever: love letter to Los Angeles’,

directed four hands by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne: the first is the author of films such as ‘Desperado’, ‘From sunset to dawn’, ‘Sin City’ and ‘Alita – Angel of the battle’; the latter won the Oscar for best animated short film, thanks to ‘Feast’ (2014), and was nominated by the Academy two years later, again in the same category, for ‘Pearl’ (2016).

Accompanying Billie Eilish and Finneas on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl is the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, la

Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, led by the musical and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel, and the Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo. The orchestral arrangements of Eilish’s pieces were handled by David Campbell.

The trailer subtitled in Italian

Reviews and how to watch the music documentary

On average

critics have written rave reviews, praising how documentary and animation blend harmoniously and praising the ability of ‘Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles’ to highlight the musical influences that animate Billie Eilish’s songs, from jazz to bossa nova , from electronics to choral music. Overall, therefore, this documentary is a great way to learn more about Eilish. To see it, just wait until September 3, the day of its inclusion in the Disney + streaming catalog.

