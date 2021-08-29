“Happier than ever”, Billie Eilish’s second album, is out. And it is already a record

Is called Happier than ever and the new album by Billie Eilish is already a success, the artist who in less than 20 years of life (she is 19) has won seven Grammy Awards, an Oscar night performance, a song for the new James film Bond and the acclaim of the public and critics in a few years. The album (the second of the pop star), already a record with the largest number of pre-add on Apple Music ever, arrives anticipated by the singles released this year Your Power, beyond 91 million display e 150 millions of streams only on Spotify and a Top 10 debut on the American Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lost Cause, and the last, NDA. The artist directed the videoclips of the videos, demonstrating how his artistic expression cannot fail to contemplate a coherence between image and songs. The 16 songs recount the experiences lived by the pop star in the last two years, from when he composed the songs in the bedroom of his brother Finneas, now his producer, to today. And they touch on different themes, from the pressure of success to violated privacy, up to toxic love with rapper 7: AMP, now ex.

A world tour in 2022

Very popular on social media (over 88 million people on Instagram alone), the Californian artist has entirely written and produced the album together with his brother Finneas in Los Angeles, as for all the previous songs and the previous album. The disc contains 16 tracks including singles released last year Therefore I Am (Platinum in Italy) e My future. Next year will see Billie Eilish return to stages around the world with theHappier Than Ever, The World Tour, sold out in a few days. The tour will kick off on February 3, 2022 from New Orleans and then continue with 32 dates in North America and another 18 in European arenas starting June 3. That’s not all, because the artist will also make his debut on Disney + with the concert Happier Than Ever: Love Letter in Los Angeles, world premiere on Friday 3 September on the streaming platform.

