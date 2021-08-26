‘Happier Than Ever’ is a journey into Billie Eilish’s messed up head

“When I meet a famous person, I turn away,” said Kurt Cobain. It was another era, it was another world. A generation of musicians came to the fore who pretended, deluded, to change the rules of the game by escaping at least a little from the rituals of celebrities. The sentence wasn’t just about Cobain, a small-town bastard boy who had suddenly entered the world of gossip and determined to take back a bit of privacy. It expressed the minimum amount of respect and discretion that at the time was still thought to be due to others, even to the beautiful and the rich and famous. We read the biographies of rock greats and envied John Lennon’s comfortable existence at the Dakota in New York (apart from the epilogue, of course). Cobain felt sorry for it. “He was a prisoner, that’s not fair. That’s the crux of my stardom problem: how people relate to famous people. It needs to change, really. But it’s hard to get people to settle down. Calm down, a little respect! In the end we all do poop ». Eddie Vedder wrote a song about it: “Shit and I stink, I’m real.”

In the age of social media, “when I meet a famous person, I turn the other way” sounds like a madman’s phrase. Everyone watches and photographs a celebrity when they meet one. And they discuss it animatedly on social networks. The attitude of artists has also changed: records are no longer sold and popularity is measured in terms of followers to whom they expose their lives and to whom to sell their brands, rather than hide it as Cobain claimed to do. The very relationship between those who make music and the public has changed. It has become something like an exchange of utilities: since we have made you famous and wealthy, you cannot escape our requests, our judgment, our delusions online.

That’s why Billie Eilish took a small risk by releasing a record last Friday largely focused on the problems that created her immense success, problems deriving from the media, from social networks, from the overload of requests and attention. The question is, who wants to hear the complaints of a millionaire who has everything her listeners crave and ever will? But if there is one thing that pop history has taught us, it is that songs about the lives of the rich and famous suck until for some reason they arouse empathy. And if there is one thing we have learned from pop in the last few years, it is that self-narration that mixes truth and fiction is a winning trend.

Just like the debut two years ago When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the new Happier Than Ever takes place inside Billie Eilish’s head. And it enters your head, to the point of evoking the sense of extreme intimacy typical of ASMR. Instead of inviting you to relax by whispering, Eilish tells you by singing how messed up a person’s life is with a stalker at the door, the paparazzi making teenage love stories difficult, the adults taking advantage of you, the media investigating the breadth of your curves, people arguing like it was nothing about how ugly you are beautiful fat undone strange right wrong, and you have to get the boy you were with to sign a confidentiality agreement one night.

Three things save Happier Than Ever from being the record of a pop star who does not see his fortunes and complains of nonsense. One: the talent of Eilish and brother Finneas. Two: there is no trace of victimhood. The title says so, Billie Eilish is Happier Than Ever. I don’t think it’s a sarcastic phrase: the singer is happier than she has ever been, just not as happy as she would like. Three: the lyrics never sound plaintive, they are the free thoughts of a nineteen year old trying to make sense of the world. At the beginning of the record she herself questions the idea of ​​dramatizing her experiences. “I have a lot to be thankful for,” she sings, “but it’s different when there’s always a stranger at the door, which is ironic because it seems like strangers want me more than anyone has ever wanted me in the past, only to usually it’s people out of their minds ”. Peers who haven’t won a Grammy would sing about her classmate’s betrayal, she sings how exciting it is to organize a meeting in a hotel without getting caught by the paparazzi. The curious thing is that it sounds like the song of two lovers who meet secretly, as inIllicit Affair by Taylor Swift.

Self When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? transformed the typical fears of an American teenager into a fantasy bordering on horror, Happier Than Ever it resembles a long reflection on the need to find happiness in the life that has happened to you. There is another big difference. When Eilish and Finneas wrote their debut album, they weren’t yet at the center of a major cult. They wrote from an extremely personal point of view. When they took them on tour and they were sung in chorus by thousands of people, those songs changed their meaning, or at least that was the impression you had at concerts. The stories of torment, the suicidal thoughts, the dark fantasies passed through a collective exorcising rite. It is therefore not surprising that in the new album alongside the self-referential songs and even within them Billie Eilish wanted to insert broader, collective considerations, on the need to recognize abuses, on the management of the power we exercise over others, on the male gaze, on the judgmental attitude. Even if it does not look so, Happier Than Ever is the record in which Eilish comes out of When We All Fall Asleep.

Happier Than Ever it is produced with a formidable attention to listening with headphones, which is the way many hear music nowadays and in this it is perfectly contemporary. Instead of bombarding the listener with musical overload, Finneas and Eilish recorded meager, pulsating sounds that were particularly vivid and piercing. You know what they say, that in silence even a sigh sounds like a scream. Instead of expanding the sound of the debut and inserting winking tracks, as others would have done, the two have produced an even slower record – the most critical will say: too much too – with very few musically liberating moments, none new. Bad Guy and a titled club piece Oxytocin more claustrophobic than celebratory, a record that is however perfect for staging this journey into the head of a successful teenager. An album like that has to be sung by god and Eilish does. It almost seems that he wanted to offer a teen and 2021 version of the speech of the divas of the past, those who managed to evoke mixed feelings, fragility and strength, dishonor and pride at the same time. Every vocal nuance counts, as long as you give it the right attention. Listened casually, this record is weak and incorporeal. Listened carefully, it becomes solid and intense.

Of the many noteworthy passages, perhaps the most impressive is contained in the refrain of Getting Older, when Eilish confesses: “Things I once enjoyed just keep me employed now”. However you want to play it – “the things that amused me now keep me busy” or worse still “the things that amuse me now have become an occupation” – is a sincere statement about what happens when you dream of being a singer and become a company. The whole album is basically the story of insecurities and attempts to react, a meditation on one’s own limits and those of others divided between moments of wisdom and exposure of great doubts, a bit of eroticism and an angry outburst in the finale in which the sound for once becomes dirty, croaking and distorted.

One almost forgets that Billie Eilish is just 19 years old and within two discs she coined with her brother an original language and a musical practice that is the exact antithesis of the assembly line from which the hits come out today. He has brought the old songwriting dimension back into pop and uses it to sing the distortions of the hyper-connected world we live in. Yet there are no traces of the past inside Happier Than Ever. Instead, there is a tension towards values ​​of the past that is reflected not only in the way Eilish sings, but also in which she chooses to present herself, for example in the famous service of Vogue.

Billie Eilish has had immense success, her existence has turned upside down, she has decided to say it on a record. You don’t need to turn away if you meet her, but at least give her the right to tell you how she feels.