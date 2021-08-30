“Happier Than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles” – Billie Eilish in concert on Disney +

GRAMMY® Award-winning and chart-topping artist Billie Eilish will debut on Disney + with concert Happier Than Ever: Letterd‘Love to Los Angeles, a world premiere cinematic experience on Friday 3 September on the streaming platform. Directly from his new album, “Happier ThanEver”, The original Disney + will present an intimate performance of each song in the order found on the disc – for the first and only time – from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne errecorded in the iconic Hollywood Bowl amphitheater alongside Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the unreleased original special will include all 16 tracks from Billie Eilish’s new album performed in order.

“Disney is an icon and to collaborate on something like this is a great honor“, said artist Billie Eilish. “It is really exciting for me to be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city I love and where I grew up. I hope you enjoy“.

Robert Rodriguez, the director of Happier Than Ever: Letter d‘Love to Los Angeles, he said: “We are all big fans of Billie and Finneas here in our home. They are such extraordinary and world-renowned talents that it is a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces intertwine through its incredible musical performance makes it a spectacular and truly exclusive event“.



“Billie has conquered fans all over the world with her intense voice and her raw and sincere lyrics and we are proud to bring to Disney + this concert which is both an incredible cinematic and unique experience.”Said Michael Paull, president of Disney + and ESPN +.

Available from Friday, September 3 on Disney +