Happiness Day: how to improve well-being in times of pandemic and uncertainty | narration | ec stories | ARE

According to the criteria of Know more

What is the happiness? There are many definitions, but few are those that give it the importance it deserves. One of them was the fourth king of Bhutan (a country in South Asia), Jigme Singye Wangchuck. It was said king who began to measure the level of “gross national happiness” from 1972 as a key point for growth. Today, the Kingdom of Bhutan continues to measure the development of their nation based on an index that they themselves created and which is the starting point for many studies on the subject.

SIGHT: Viñas Queirolo: with which Peruvian wines are the best dishes of our gastronomy accompanied?

Fifty years later, happiness has been consolidated as a science and is accepted as a fundamental objective of the human being. In 2012, the UN proclaimed March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, by adopting a resolution proposed – of course – by the great Kingdom of Bhutan. Additionally, it has been shown that the happiest people are the ones who contribute the most to our society and in all areas of our lives.

After two years of fighting a pandemic for which we were not prepared, spreading the importance of happiness in our daily lives is essential. How can we cultivate it in times that are still uncertain? Here are four practical tools that will help us flourish from within, no matter what circumstances we find ourselves in. //

The art of being kind

Anne Frank wrote in her diary that “you can always give something, even if it is just kindness”. Today science confirms that goodness, in addition to being morally positive and bringing benefits to those who receive the act, also brings benefits to those who provide it. Being kind directly increases our levels of happiness. How can we enhance it? Concentrating several acts of kindness in a single day. My recommendation is this: Include five random acts of kindness in one day. For example, help your neighbor carry his grocery shopping; give someone a selfless compliment; or spend a few minutes listening to a person who needs you.

Doing an act of kindness brings double happiness: both for the one who gives it and for the one who receives it.

The power of self-love and self-compassion

Many times who we are hardest with is ourselves. We are our main judges and critics and, if we pay attention to how we treat ourselves, we would never address the people we love in this way. Learning to treat ourselves with compassion is key to our well-being and happiness. My advice: practice ‘meta’ or self-compassion meditations. You can search the Internet for meditation guides and use the one you connect with the best. Be careful, frequency is more important than intensity.

When what we like to do coincides with what we are naturally good at, opportunities arise that can surprise us.

use your strengths

When we use the natural abilities that we have and that we also enjoy, authentic positive emotions are generated. These not only increase our happiness, but are also a protector against adversity. The more often we use our strengths, the better we will feel. Prepare a list of those things that you love to do and a list of those that you excel at. Identify where they intersect. For example, if you like to write and are good at it, you could start a blog or take some time to write for yourself. If you like organizing groups, how about volunteering for an organization in need? We all have strengths: it is a matter of daring to look at ourselves with openness and curiosity.

Incorporate pleasures

Pleasures are like peaks of happiness necessary in our lives. Although it is impossible to live from pleasure to pleasure (since it would become an endless and exhausting search for stimuli), they are more necessary than we think; especially at times when we feel like we don’t have the energy or desire to continue. What are those activities that you enjoy and that require little effort, and that you can easily incorporate into your daily life? It can be listening to music and dancing, eating something you enjoy, taking a cold shower, or whatever activity is within your reach.

The small pleasures of life are a great source of joy for those who put them into practice on a daily basis: from good music to giving us a craving.

Happiness is contagious and contagious. It is not only our right: it is also a responsibility. We can all be active agents and contribute to creating a world full of well-being, that is happier for everyone. These recommendations are born from the science of happiness. If applied consistently, they will have transformative effects that promise to amaze.

The author is a happiness and personal development coach @estefanie.martens