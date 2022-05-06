Happiness, Well-being and Quality of Life – El Financiero

One of the issues that most concerns us scholars of happiness is its definition. In the process of advancing science, whatever it may be, it is very important that we have precise definitions. In this way, we will have a common base to be able to build around it. The lack of clarity in the definitions leads us inevitably to digress on the issues and it is difficult to achieve progress.

In the first years that I ventured into the subject of happiness, related concepts such as subjective and objective well-being and quality of life began to appear. There was so much relationship between these terms that I remember that they were used as synonyms. The most common was to refer to happiness as “subjective well-being”.

It is not easy to reach consensus on definitions. Anecdotally, I remember that on one occasion we were gathered for the annual conference of the International Society for Quality of Life Studies (ISQOLS, for its acronym in English). Being part of the board of directors, I had to be at the dinner prior to the opening of the conference and there I expressed one of the doubts that most worried me at that time. I asked the president of the society if we had an official definition of quality of life. His response was epic: Of course Pepe, we have many.

Are there differences between the concepts of happiness, well-being and quality of life? Without a doubt, the three concepts are related but they do not necessarily mean the same thing. I will try to delve a little into this topic and I will take as a basis the concepts that I discussed last week with my good friend Alberto Tovar in an episode of his podcast: Money and Happiness.

Although we do not yet have the consensus that we would like, there is some agreement among “feliciologists” that happiness means satisfaction with life. Personally, I like to complement the definition of happiness as a satisfaction with life expressed in what we have, what we do and what we are. That is, to be happy is to be satisfied with what you have, with what you do and with what you are.

The concept of well-being explains itself in a very clear way: having well-being is be okay. In the beginning, I learned that well-being could be subjective and objective and that it was very important to look at both facets of it in order to be happy. Over time, I discovered that well-being has several dimensions and that there are as many dimensions as we see fit. In my writings and conferences I like to handle three dimensions: the physical, the material and the emotional. If we want to be well, we must take care of our health, our finances and our emotions.

Finally, the concept of quality of life is the newest of the three and therefore the one with the least consensus on its definition. In a simple way, the concept defines itself and we can say that quality of life occurs when the life we ​​live is of quality. Here it is worth specifying that, in addition to what we have, do and are, the environment plays a very important role. Thus, we have that the quality of life can be evaluated at the level of a country, state or city, at the work level, at the university level and even at the family level, among other areas.

What relationship is there between the three? Firstly, it will be necessary to clarify that happiness is more a matter of one’s own decision than someone else’s. No one can give us eternal happiness, nor is anyone responsible for our happiness. Thus, despite not having much, not doing what we like or not being who we dream of being, we can be happy. Attitude is key in the concept of happiness and the decision that one makes to face life is what makes us more or less happy.

Well-being is the platform on which happiness rests. Certainly, we can have little health, few material goods, and few pleasant emotions in our lives and still decide to be happy. But if we enjoy health, good personal relationships and finances that cover basic needs, happiness comes more naturally.

The quality of life is largely determined by the environment. For example, in a city we will have a better quality of life if it is safe, if the roads are friendly, if there is no shortage of work, if the people are friendly, etc. Although it is not the only thing we need, a pleasant environment will undoubtedly be an element that adds to our happiness.

In short, happiness is a decision that becomes easier if we have well-being. We have to cultivate well-being, taking care of our health, our finances and our personal relationships. And the quality of life is everything that surrounds us, that although it does not depend entirely on our actions, it does depend on the eyes with which we judge our circumstances.

How can we be happier? I expressed it a few days ago in this same space: Let’s get to work. Being more specific, let’s work on our integral well-being and happiness will come naturally.

The author is a consultant and speaker on the topics of happiness, well-being and quality of life

