“Happy and proud to be with Ben Affleck”

Jennifer Lopez

The singer has words with honey for the actor, who has found again after 17 years.

Jennifer Lopez is happy and proud to be back in the arms of her longtime ex Ben Affleck.

The pop superstar and the actor starred in an unexpected flashback last summer, 17 years after their official engagement broke up.

Speaking of the relationship with the Hollywood star with People, who dedicated the cover to her, J-Lo said: «I’m lucky, happy and proud to be with him. It is a beautiful love story, to which we wanted to give a second chance ».

“When you find someone you truly love and you have a second chance … it is something truly rare, precious and beautiful and it is something not taken for granted”.

However Jennifer does not hide that she had a bit of fear before returning with Ben, especially because of the media circus that would have been created around them. “We both said to each other, ‘We are so happy and we don’t want any of this to come into play again. We are more adults, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are in different phases of our life, we have children and we must be aware of all this “. We’re so protective because it’s a beautiful time for us, ”the 52-year-old said, adding that both she and Ben will do anything to defend the“ sacredness ”of their relationship.

And about her partner, who managed to get out of the tunnel of alcoholism, the singer said: «It is incredible to see the person, the human being and the man he has become, the partner he is. It’s all I’ve ever wanted. “

Jennifer had two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck is the father of three with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Covermedia