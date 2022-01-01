“Happy as an ice cream maker in Italy. Aru did well. I didn’t trust anyone ”- OA Sport

Riccardo Riccò he divided the world of cycling: first he climbed very high, then he fell into the dust. A strong character, which however seems to have softened over time. Born in Sassuolo on 1 September 1983, professional from 2006 to 2011 with three stage victories in the Giro d’Italia, a second place in the general classification of the Corsa Rosa, over two victories in the Tour de France, he was then the unhappy protagonist of various problems with doping, with the 12-year ban expiring in 2024. After many seasons, Riccò found love, returned to work in Italy with his ice cream parlor and found the right serenity.

Riccardo, you always learn from mistakes. What did you understand?

“I have understood many things that have served me in life. An example? Recognize people. My greater maturity, which I have developed over the years, has also certainly influenced. ”

Was there a particular person you trusted during your career years?

“The only person I listened to was Carlo Santuccione who was like a dad to me on a cycling level. Carlo was a very competent person both on a human level and as a preparation. Since then I missed his point of reference, I have not been able to trust anyone anymore. There I made my mistakes, which everyone knows. “

You are one of the biggest regrets of Italian cycling …

“I know and I’m sorry. What it was, it was. There is no turning back, unfortunately. I realized I made mistakes and I learned from them. ”

What is your biggest regret?

“Not having had someone I can trust.”

How do you feel today when you watch racing on TV?

“Depends. Sometimes I get angry because I realize what I have thrown away, but then I look at the glass half full. I met my wife Melissa, we opened an ice cream shop and I’m happier. ”

How is your ice cream business going?

“My wife and I are very happy. At the end of 2019, before the lockdown, we managed to sell the ice cream shop we had in Tenerife and returned to Italy. We both wanted to go home. So we opened another one in Vignola and I’m happy with what we managed to build. It’s a nice, creative job that I like. “

Rebellin at 50 is still in the group. Would you like to go back to the end of the ban?

“No, because it would be a bad copy. Everything has its time and its age. ”

How has cycling changed today?

“Honestly, I don’t follow much. What I see, however, is that the averages are not lower than those we used to do … “

Cycling sometimes wears out. How do you evaluate the case of Fabio Aru?

“I think Fabio did well, in his place I would have done so too.”

Why do you think Italian cycling has a hard time attracting sponsors and not proceeding stage race riders?

“Because Italian cycling is very much in the spotlight. As for the runners, on the other hand, I believe that the Federation does not help the boys but, on the contrary, sticks them. From my point of view, in other countries the riders are better protected. ”

Is there a runner you particularly like?

“Yes, there are four or five that put on a show: Van der Poel, Evenepoel, Van Aert, Valverde and Alaphilippe. They are really phenomena. ”

Do you still have friends in the cycling world?

“Few. The world of cycling is strange. Little by little, however, years later, I am no longer seen as an ‘ugly beast’ but just a ‘beast’ (laughs ed).