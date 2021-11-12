Happy at any cost? It is not a good strategy

In the twenty-first century, happiness is not just a feeling, it is a way of life. Too bad this business of happiness as a goal puts tremendous pressure on me. Not only does it have unrealistic expectations, but it teaches us to see negative emotions as nothing more than unpleasant road accidents.

And here the pursuit of happiness turns into its exact opposite, that is, the source of a new existential anguish.

A recent article published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, inviting us not to impoverish our emotional horizon in the name of an ideal that is difficult to achieve.

Do you become happy?



The pursuit of happiness can have its merits, researchers point out. Previous studies have suggested that prioritizing behaviors that will make us happiest in the long run, rather than focusing on what is currently most rewarding, is a good life strategy. It’s the kind of positive thinking that helps roll up your sleeves, breeding ground for positive emotions and high levels of personal satisfaction. You become happy in a certain sense, but you must not miss the awareness that moments of sadness, boredom or anxiety are inevitable and to a certain extent necessary. Through two studies, conducted on an overall sample of 496 participants, the researchers concluded that ignoring this fact leads to an obvious paradox.

The more you try to be happy at all costs by devaluing negative emotions and what they can teach you, the more unhappy you become. The psychological pressure exerted not to feel anxious and depressed damages self-esteem, making those who just cannot always be happy and smiling feel guilty. One bad day is enough to convince oneself that one’s life is not worth living, as if not always being at the top is a personal failure.

The value of opposites



When it comes to guilt, the English writer Matt Haig is a true expert. His mental health reflections have helped thousands of readers feel less alone by dismantling prejudices about anxiety and depression. In his latest book, Words of comfort (just published by E / O editions with the translation by Elisa Banfi), collects reflections, quotes and lists that have helped him to overcome the worst moments. Including the realization that defining oneself on the basis of a single emotion is an understatement. “Now I try not to think of myself in binary terms,” Haig writes. “I am not a happy person nor a sad person. I am not a calm person nor a fearful person. I am a happy-sad-calm-fearful person. (…) No sensation becomes the only one, if you let them all enter. And the way to let them all in is to recognize their value. Understanding that darkness could bring light. That today’s suffering could bring the hope of tomorrow “.

Choose a full life



Another good reason not to turn happiness into obsession is offered by social psychologists Shigehiro Oishi and Erin C. Westgate, according to whom the importance of living a “psychologically rich” life should not be underestimated. What makes life full is not only happiness, but also the experiences that help us change perspective, the thrill of curiosity, the challenges to our understanding and the ups and downs of intense emotions that accompany a life full of events.