Happy birthday 2021 Amanda Seyfried: the most glamorous looks

Born in 1985, Amanda Seyfried she gained great popularity as a young girl starring in her debut film Mean Girls, a cult that is still well imprinted in the minds of viewers today. After that fortunate interlude, the actress had the opportunity to experiment with different film genres, ranging from comedy to action, from horror to drama to musicals. Among the most popular films that have marked his career we mention Mamma Mia !, American Gun, Jennifer’s Body, Dear John, Letters to Juliet, Little Red Riding Hood, Gone, Les Misérables, Big Wedding, Sudden Christmas, Mank, The Appearance of what’s this And A Mountful of Air. Amanda Seyfried also appeared on TV, for example in Veronica Mars Wildfire, Big Love And Twin Peaks.

Amanda Seyfried on the red carpet

Having had the opportunity to act in many films, Amanda Seyfried has also walked on several red carpets. The most recent saw her triumph at the 2021 Oscars with an enchanting total red creation by Armani Prive. The dress chosen by the actress is strapless, with a V-neckline and pleated tulle skirt. A look with vintage vibes, so much so that the actress gathered her hair in a skilful bun and sported elegant earrings by Forevermark. At the Costume Design Designers Guild Awards 2021, she opted for a total white minidress with black bow tie by Giambattista Valli.

To the Santa Barbara Film Festival Montecito Award of the same year he chose a creation by Dior, with a total black bodice studded with sequins and a pleated skirt in multicolor tulle. On the red carpet of the Critics’ Choice Awards 2021 she opted for a high-waisted trouser suit and sheer gem-lined blouse by Miu Miu. Elegant peach pink dress sported on the Golden Globe 2021 carpet, a creation with floral decoration by Oscar de la Renta. Pastel pink is the one-shoulder dress sported at the 2019 Venice Film Festival that bears the signature of Alexander McQueen. At the premiere of the film Through my eyes held in Los Angeles in 2019, she sported a strapless yellow gold dress by Oscar de la Renta. At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that year she walked the red carpet wearing a strapless creation by Alexander McQueen. At the premiere of Oh Mama! Here we go again chose a black velvet suit by the same designer, with a maxi floral decoration that runs the length of the blazer.

READ ALSO: Lucy Liu’s most glamorous looks