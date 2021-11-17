Happy birthday 2021 Rachel McAdams: the most beautiful looks

Born in Canada, in a small town in Ontario called London, Rachel McAdams he found his cinematic fortune in a drama based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Neither The pages of our life she also found love, at least for a while, since she was in a relationship with Ryan Gosling. She began acting as a young man, playing Hannah Grant in it The famous Jett Jackson of Disney. However the debut on the big screen it arrived in a Italian film, My Name Is Tanino by Paolo Virzì. He later starred in Hot Chick – An explosive blonde, but the fame came with Mean Girls, where she played the ruthless Regina George. In the same year the opportunity with The pages of our life. He starred in other films such as 2 Wedding Singles, The Ship of the Heart, Agent 007 – Casino Royale, Suddenly Love, Sherlock Holmes, Midnight in Paris, The Spotlight Case, Doctor Strange And Game Night – Guess who dies tonight?

Rachel McAdams on the red carpet

Over her many years of career, Rachel McAdams has had the opportunity to show off tons of gorgeous looks on the red carpet. Although far from social media, the actress showed her glamorous love on the red carpet of important events. Among the most recent is the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony of 2019, where she wore a total black dress with a fringed skirt by Rami Kadi Couture. Elegant in a dress Giambattista Valli playing with transparencies for the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018. At the Toronto Film Festival of the same year she wore an aqua green dress with ruffles and lace embroidery by Elie Saab.

At the first de The case Spotlight at the Toronto Film Festival, the actress wore a maison dress Valentino transparent at the right point, with colored floral embroidery and black lace covering the length of the skirt. At ESPYS 2015, Rachel McAdams chose a total red suit with a V-neckline by Cristiano Burani, combined with décolleté by Christian Louboutin. At the first New Yorker of Southpaw – The ultimate challenge, wore a total black cut out dress by Self-Portrait. And again at the Met Gala in 2014 she showed off an elegant creation by Ralph Lauren antique pink color.

At Canada’s Walk Of Fame Awards that same year she sported a black & white creation by Zuhair Murad Couture, while for the first of Midnight in Paris at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival she wore a nude dress with red lace embroidery by Marchesa. At the 2016 Oscars she chose a green silk dress by the designer August Getty, while at the Golden Globes of the same year she opted for a long floral dress by Lanvin.

