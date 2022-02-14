Happy birthday 2022 Freddie Highmore: the career of the actor

Today it is best known for The Good Doctorwhere he plays the protagonist, but the more attentive will have already recognized Freddie Highmore from the times of The Chocolate Factory. Born in 1992, the British actor started acting as a child and showed his talent in Neverland – A dream for life. Being a son of art, as his father is an actor himself, Freddie made his TV debut at just six years old, starring in a film with Helena Bonham Carter. A partnership that is repeated even years later, since it The Chocolate Factory by Tim Burton once again plays the actress’s son.

The beginnings as a young actor The Chocolate Factory

Who could ever forget the little one Charlie Bucket with a golden ticket in his hands extrapolated from the chocolate of Willy Wonka? Being poor in origin, Charlie has the opportunity to visit Mr. Wonka’s chocolate factory and discover all its secrets. The film is nothing more than the remake of the 1971 adaptation, starring Johnny Depp.

Yet, since that time, Freddie Highmore has had the opportunity to grow in the film industry by acting in various films such as An excellent vintage – A Good Year with Russell Crowe, in Arthur and the people of the Minimoys And Music of the heart – August Rush with Robin Williams.

Freddie Highmore’s success with Bates Motel And The Good Doctor

Despite his success, Freddie Highmore has also carved out a space for himself to study by taking a university course at Cambridge to study foreign languages. The real fame came on the small screen when he got the opportunity to star in Bates Motel as a co-star. The TV series is loosely based on Psyco (both the novel and the Hitchcock movie) and Freddie Highmore plays Norman Bates.

In particular, the story focuses on the hazy relationship between mom and son. To interpret Norma Bates is Vera Farmiga. Lasted five seasons, Bates Motel aired from 2013 to 2017. Once that experience ended, Freddie Highmore quickly joined the cast of The Good Doctorwhere he plays the protagonist Shaun Murphy. For this role she also earned her first Golden Globes nomination.

