Happy birthday 2022 Jennifer Aniston: the most beautiful looks

Jennifer Aniston it marked a Hollywood era soon becoming too fashion icon. Her hair cut in Friends became popular to the point of setting trends: everyone in the saloons wanted a Rachel Haircut and, after many years since then, the actress continues to be a point of reference in the beauty world as well as in the fashion one. Born in 1969, Jennifer Aniston achieved popularity with Friends, but it has come a long way since then. She has starred in countless romantic comedies such as A week from God, I hate you, I leave you, you … My wife for pretending, How do I sell you my family And How to kill the boss … and live happily. But she has proven her versatility in films like The Good Girl, Cake, Murder Mystery and recently returned to TV with The Morning Showacting alongside Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston, the most beautiful looks on the red carpet

It’s been a while since Jennifer Aniston bewitched the red carpet on the arm of Brad Pitt, one of the most loved Hollywood couples ever (even if it didn’t last long). In his company, for example, he walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival 2004wearing an ivory strapless long dress by Versace. And what about instead of Emmy Awards 2000where did they slip hand in hand?

In 2013, the actress walked the red carpet of the Oscar wearing a total red strapless dress with a slightly pleated skirt by Dior. A custom long dress, to which she paired a ton sur ton clutch. To the Critics’ Choice Awards of the 2015Jennifer Aniston opted for a burgundy suit, with a plunging neckline and palazzo pants by Gucci.

The same year, to the Screen Actors Guild Awardsthe actress opted for a moss green vintage dress by John Galliano with deep V-neckline.

To the Golden Globes of the 2020Jennifer Aniston proposed one of the most elegant dresses of her career: it is a strapless dress by Dior Haute Couture, made with 25 meters of wool and silk crêpe that required 200 hours of craftsmanship by three expert seamstresses of the house. The same year, on the red carpet of the SAG Awardsthe actress proposed a total white vintage silk dress by Dior. And what about the champagne-colored chiffon dress with silver embroidery, also by Dior, worn to the Emmy Awards 1999?

At the inauguration of its star on the Walk of Fame from Hollywood, the actress opted for a floral-patterned midi in shades of blue by Chanel. Of Versace is the total black dress, studded with sequins, that the actress wore to Vanity Fair Oscar Party of 2017.

Very elegant the champagne-colored dress in the I-see-no-see style that Jennifer Aniston has proposed to the Oscar 2015, strictly signed Versace. The dress is strapless, with a sweetheart neckline, and is covered in glitter.

