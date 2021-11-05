Happy birthday Alexa! 3 years have already passed in Italy and for this he gives you a gift

The numbers are staggering and above all because they were made in just 3 years since it officially arrived in Italy. Let’s talk about Alexa, Amazon’s virtual and voice assistant that Jeff Bezos’ company has included in all the various Echo devices but also in those third-party products with which the American giant wanted to forge partnerships. Time to celebrate Alexa arrived and surely the Italians, who for three years have been asking, informing themselves and having fun with her, will not be able to hold back in singing her the Happy Birthday song.

In Italy, Alexa’s success was immediate. And it was not a foregone conclusion because the Italian language is always so sophisticated that many give up after the first problems and refuse to ” translate ” from other languages. Amazon, on the other hand, has decided to seize the opportunity, believing in our market, and not only loading itself with the translation of Alexa’s voice like any other communicator but to do it in a completely different way by giving personality to the voice assistant of the various Echoes thus guaranteeing reliability but also the possibility of becoming attached to it.

Alexa: an all-Italian success

“In the first three years of arrival in Italy, active users using Alexa have grown significantly, over 80% year over year; and in 2021 alone there are more 5 billion interactions between users in Italy and Alexa. Some of these demonstrate how Alexa entered our homes as a real additional member of the family: just think that beyond 7 million of times, in the last year alone, users have told her “I love you”, he claims Gianmaria Visconti, Amazon Alexa Country Manager.

Alexa immediately won the hearts of Italians and this is certainly due to the excellent understanding of the language but also to the personality with which he wanted to ” pamper ” his customers. There is even a specialized research center in Turin where over 50 people work daily to make Alexa not only effective but above all natural. And let’s say their job is done perfectly because the results are at the mercy of anyone who currently owns any Echo product.

And always talking about results, know that Alexa has set the beauty of over 500 million timers or alarms in her last year in Italy alone. A success that also passes for the Italian developers who have dedicated themselves to Alexa and its skins: over 4,500 are available with over 544 dedicated only to the smart home. In Italy, numbers in hand, have been beyond 1.2 billion interactions between smart devices and Alexa, with over 100,000 commands a day given vocally to make the house work smart especially with BTicino (Amazon’s partner in this) and over 1 billion interactions between Alexa and lighting systems including those of Philips Hue.

Alexa gives you a precious gift

Alexa isn’t just generous with information with their users. generous because even if it’s her birthday and she should receive gifts, she will do it to all users who have accepted her at home or in offices or elsewhere and who spend time together every day.

To thank them here is that all users who wish Alexa a happy birthday on November 6 through compatible devices and the app, will receive a free 4-month period of Amazon Music Unlimited by subscribing to the service, or a premium pack of songs to use with the Discover the Song Skill.

Alexa and all the partnerships with many brands

Saffron Yellow: Alexa’s first skill

Alexa in the three years to date she has been happy to have collaborated and to continue to collaborate with many brands that allow her to enrich her cultural background with skills but also to be able to help herself in the use of these products. Let’s start with what is undoubtedly the most important partnership and also the one born immediately and which concerns one of the Italian excellences. Let’s talk about Giallo Zafferano and Italian cuisine which today is undoubtedly unbeatable all over the world.

Here Alexa outdid herself and over the years has allowed us to have within hearing but also sight of all the most important Italian recipes proposed by the chefs of Giallo Zafferano. A simple command such as “Alexa show me the Carbonara recipe” is enough to get an accurate report, with all the detailed steps and with the possibility of following the entire recipe procedure step by step on the screen. And precisely the recipe for pasta alla carbonara among those most requested by users: over 5 million recipes consulted with tiramis and pancake with maple syrup in second and third place after the carbonara.

Alexa and the Perfect Wine

And there is also the wine which in Italian cuisine can certainly not be missing. Here then is the excellent one skill “ Perfect Wine ” which allows Alexa to become a serious sommelier by recommending bottles of wine from Italian wineries including that of Marchesi Frescobaldi. A truly intelligent skill that advises not only the choice of wine but also the different operations that allow you to have the same wine in perfect conditions, perhaps for a dinner with friends. Just say: “ Alexa, open Perfect Wine ” and let yourself be guided through the various prices, wine information and even the food pairing until you find the perfect wine.

Alexa and the smart home with Philips Hue, BTicino, Fastweb and Lavazza

The smart home is undoubtedly the dream home. Previously unattainable, today absolutely for everyone. And Alexa today plays a fundamental role in this because she gives commands to third-party products to make the home an automated place that can simplify daily life. There are over 140,000 devices all over the world that are compatible with Alexa and that allow you to make a home smart.

Leading companies in the world such as BTicino, Fastweb and Philips Hue have contributed precisely to this and on the one hand, life in the house has taken another turn between lights, sockets, intercoms and Internet boxes to manage the ultra-fast connections of devices to the home network as well as cleaning robots, counting over 200 millions are already connected to Amazon’s voice assistant.

And if you thought that coffee could not be made alone, you are very wrong. Alexa also thinks about it here to prepare it for you thanks to Lavazza a Modo Mio Voicy that simply by voice command allows you to make any type of coffee. Alexa has also simplified the busy days of users in Italy thanks to routines to receive the weather forecast and listen the news of the day, respectively, in 2021, 95 and 21 million requests – music and sports results, saying only “Alexa, good morning“, eg. Only in the last year, Alexa played over 600 million actions for users thanks to routines“.

And there is also Maserati with Alexa. Yes, because with some cars of the Italian group it is possible thanks to the voice assistant to play music, make calls, listen to audio books and news, consult the weather, control devices smart driving directions, getting directions, finding parking, all while keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

“We would not have achieved these results without a combination of several factors. First of all the work carried out by the Italian team: 50 colleagues, including Language Engineers and Data Scientists, from our Research and Development center in Turin, who in recent years have improved Alexa’s linguistic understanding by approximately 70%. In addition to all the other members of the Alexa team who work every day to make Alexa the ideal voice assistant: friendly, talented and fun. And obviously we cannot forget the great contribution of the companies we collaborate with and that of the developers “, Visconti concludes.

in conclusion Alexa has come a long way in just 3 years. It is clear that his future is very bright and we are sure that he will still be able to really keep us company during the days. In the meantime, however, it seems more than necessary to wish her well.

Happy Birthday, Alexa!