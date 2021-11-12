Happy birthday Anne Hathaway, queen of modern couture style

LThe girl next door has grown up, but she keeps her fresh and never outdated charm intact. Today Anne Hathaway turns 39 and we celebrate it with his family most iconic outfits. From the silver peplums of Vivienne Westwood to the magnificent volumes of Valentino, passing through the refined glows of Armani Prive And Versace up to the princely maternity dress of Oscar De La Renta.

Anne Hathaway, style icon over 35

His soap and water character in the unforgettable film “The Devil Wears Prada” shouldn’t be confusing. Anne Hathaway, angel face and moon skin, is one great experimenter of styles. Even at the beginning of her career, the 39-year-old actress dares without delay the lively shades, the complex silhouettes, the extreme necklines. With a strong and flamboyant sense of fashion that is found starting with daytime looks. A great classic? THE fluid and monochrome men’s suits, like the emerald one by Gabriela Hearst combined with matching earrings and all black accessories.

The fashionista maternity look

In her career as a fashion icon, the American actress takes every opportunity to launch herself with new looks that reaffirm the concept: the important thing is to amaze, with class. Sculptural volumes, bold backgrounds, contemporary prints without ever touching the kitsch line. A perfect philosophy even during two pregnancies, where he creates a flawless array of maternity dress couture. The most chic of all? That of Oscar De La Renta, with whom he illuminated the red carpet of the Modern Love premiere.

Passion for red, gold, lamé

Her evening wardrobe consists of some legendary garments, one above all the sumptuous red draped dress from Valentino by Pierpaolo Piccioli (Met Gala 2018), without forgetting the hieratic long-dress with hood in golden lame signed Ralph Lauren (Met Gala 2015).

And if she cyclically lets herself be tempted by see-through transparencies in black, even in times of pandemic she has managed to keep the fashion level to the maximum without red carpet. See the home press tour for the movie “Locked down” in which, supported by celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, she wore the shiny creations of Vivienne Westwood, Versace And Azzaro.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Walsh is also the mastermind behind the delightful look of July 2021 to celebrate 15 years of the “Devil wears Prada”. Thanks to you too, la good girl from Hollywood who loves couture surprises (but also jeans and checked shirts, possibly paired with a nice pair of it-shoes) is looking forward to 40 with all the credentials to become the fashion icon of a new classic and modern style, refined and with an irresistible touch of insolence.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED