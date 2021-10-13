Happy Birthday Emily Blunt! Let’s celebrate it with five streaming movies

The protagonist of Mary Poppins Returns and A Quiet Place turns 38 today. We have selected his streaming films that we think are most interesting.

Let’s start today with making happy birthday wishes to the multifaceted and very nice Emily Blunt, who turns 38 today. There are many successes from critics and audiences that have embellished his career in the last fifteen years, films that have varied from comedy to the drama, fromhorror to the thriller to the musical. In short, Blunt is today considered one of the most reliable actresses on the Hollywood film scene, as evidenced by the five streaming movies that we have chosen to tell the story of his career. With a necessary clarification: we have not entered Sicario from Denis Villeneuve And A Quiet Place – A quiet place of her husband John Krasinski because we have used them so many times in our five that it would have been redundant. But these are really two successful works, which deserved to be included in this article. Enjoy the reading.

Five streaming movies starring Emily Blunt

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The sophisticated comedy that launches Blunt’s career is an actress game in which, whenever she is on stage, she steals the screen from the two protagonists Anne Hathaway And Meryl Streep. The sparkling and flirtatious test gives her notoriety, helping to make de The devil wears Prada a classic of our times. Everything works beautifully in this adaptation whose comic timing turns out to be perfect. To support an excellent Stanley Tucci. Entertainment cinema created with intelligence and a not obvious taste for snobbish fashion. Available on Rakuten TV, Kilos, Google Play, Infinity, Apple Itunes.

Wolfman (2010)

Destroyed by critics, completely or almost completely ignored by the public, the horror costume of Joe Johnston in our opinion it is one of the best kind products in our time. His cinephile taste for classic cinema is evident and delicious, the packaging impeccable, the trio of protagonists composed by Blunt, by Benicio del Toro and by a Shakespearean Anthony Hopkins it works wonders. Wolfman it absolutely did not deserve such treatment, perhaps it is far too precise and coherent for today’s entertainment cinema. Oscar for best makeup, the one that winks at Lon Chaney. Great fun to re-evaluate. Available on Rakuten TV, Google Play, Apple Itunes.

Looper: Runaway from the Past (2012)

The cult-movie directed by Rian Johnson gives Blunt a supportive character but of enormous dramatic depth, which the actress fills with precision and empathic adherence. Looper – On the run from the past amuses for the game of temporal mirrors that it fits, but it also does so with a narrative power that gives depth to the two rival protagonists, Bruce Willis And Joseph Gordon-Levitt. With an excellent cameo of Garret Dillahunt, character actor we always love. Available on Chili.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

It will also be designed and built as a video game, but Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow remains a blast to see and “play” with Emily Blunt and a Tom Cruise who jokes very well with his “steadfast type” of hero without cowardice. Doug Liman builds a rhythmic, visually spectacular and narratively solid sci-fi, despite the constant rewind. A great genre product that has deservedly won the public’s approval. There has been talk of a sequel for some time, hopefully it will arrive sooner or later. Available on Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple Itunes, Netflix, TIMVision.

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

The role was truly iconic and would have frightened many, many colleagues. Instead, Blunt embraced it by making it her own, interpreting it according to her own taste and remarkable skills as an actress. The Return of Mary Poppins it would have been impossible without the verve of its protagonist. In the supporting cast to remember the very tasty cameo of Meryl Streep and the deep and melancholy proof of Ben Whishaw, as always remarkable. Nice musical in which Blunt confirms that she can sing and how. He had already proved it with Into the Woods, always of Rob Marshall. Available on Rakuten TV, Chili, Apple Itunes, TIMVision, Disney +.